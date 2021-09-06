Covid19: South Africa Sees ‘Promising’ Decrease in New Cases

The CSIR recently revealed that there has been a massive decrease in new Covid-19 infections

The Council went on to explained that this points to a much lower third wave in South Africa's fight against the virus

The CSIR went on to say that the new cases are 26% lower than the week before, thus including a decrease of 20% in positive cases

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) stated that there was a large decrease in Covid-19 infections. The CSIR revealed that this points to a lower third wave in South Africa's pandemic.

The CSIR stated that it's 26% lower than the week before. Dr Ridhwaan Suliman stated that the decrease in new infections resulted in the lowering of the test positivity rate. The decline in new cases reported is not just a representation of a decrease in tests but a real lowering of 20% or less a week ago.

South Africa is reportedly seeing a positive decline in Covid cases. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

It also proves that one out of six tests that have been conducted at the moment are coming out positive. Suliman did reveal that infections are on a decline.

SABC News reported that SA has, in the last day, reported 5 931 new infections, this brings the cumulative number of confirmed laboratory cases to over 2.8 million. eNCA stated that the recovery rate is 92%. The NICD is also monitoring Covid-19 in South Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za