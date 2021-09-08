Singer Rihanna Reportedly Drops Lawsuit Against Her Dad Ronald Fenty

Rihanna's team urged the court to drop the suit because she had reached a settlement agreement out of court with her dad Ronald Fenty

The musician had sued her father in 2019 holding that he was using her name to make money

According to Rihanna, her dad had been booking shows for her despite not being her agent, including a multi-million-rand overseas tour without making prior confirmations with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Celebrated popstar Rihanna has finally dropped a lawsuit against her own father Ronald Fenty.

Singer Rihanna said she settled out the issue with her dad out of court. Photo: Rihanna.

Source: UGC

Briefly News has learnt that Rihanna dropped the case barely weeks before they were expected to appear before the court over claims he used the singer's name without her permission to make money.

According to Sky.com, the Umbrella hitmaker confirmed she had reached a settlement agreement out of court with her dad Ronald Fenty.

Information from Rihanna's team intimate that the musician agreed to the settlement in a bid to avoid a public flared conflict.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rihanna Vs Mr Fenty Lawsuit

Radar Online reported that Rihanna filed the lawsuit in 2019, saying that:

"Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf."

Rihanna disclosed that his dad Mr Fenty had been booking shows for her despite not being her agent, including a KSh 1.5 billion overseas tour without making prior confirmations with her.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty and a Barbadian by nationality noted that she had no knowledge of the shows booked by her father.

According to the musician, her father's miscalculated moves caused her reputational damage when it came to talking to promoters and venues.

The musician has earlier alleged that her father even tried to trademark the phrase "Fenty" and use it to open hotels.

Following that, the star asked the court for an injunction against her father to do the aforementioned.

In a quick rejoinder, Mr Fenty stated that he was the first one to use the name and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out.

Rihanna and her father were supposed to face each other in court in September after travel restrictions barred the musician from travelling to the US from the UK for the original hearing date.

It should be noted that Rihanna, 33, and her father have had a strainous relationship over the past few years.

Rihanna and dad's feud

Briefly News understands Mr Fenty divorced Rihanna's mother when she was just 14.

According to reports, Rihanna's father earlier battled alcohol and drug addictions and was sent home from a musical tour in 2008 because of drunken behaviour on the tour bus.

The two may have been fighting but the singer actually took her time to look after her father when he contacted Covid19 in 2020.

Rihanna sent her dad a ventilator and checked on him daily even as she battled the virus.

Source: Briefly.co.za