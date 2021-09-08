The government on Wednesday launched the Return to Play – It's in Your Hands campaign at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg

The campaign aims to encourage more people to vaccinate, which, in turn, pushes the country closer to reaching herd immunity

While some are encouraged, others question the motive behind incentivising the programme, including giving away free tickets to matches

The South African government is determined to get more people vaccinated against Covid 19, but not everyone has taken kindly to the move.

The country's citizens have been vocal on social media, and while some are encouraged, others question the motive behind incentivising the programme.

The South African government is determined to get more people vaccinated against Covid 19, but not everyone has taken kindly to the move. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported earlier that the president of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Danny Jordaan said supporters of the national team, Bafana Bafana, stand in line to get free tickets if they have already gotten their Covid 19 vaccine.

Citizens should get vaccinated so they can see live events

This was after the government launched the Return to Play – It's in Your Hands campaign at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

According to SABC News, the initiative aims to encourage more people to vaccinate, which, in turn, pushes the country closer to reaching herd immunity.

The country's Deputy President, David Mabuza, who attended the event, said citizens should get vaccinated so they can see their sports stars and entertainers once again in action at live events, per News24.

The reactions on social media have been resounding as South Africans aired different views around the new vaccination strategy.

Not all Saffas impressed with move

Briefly News dived into the comments on Twitter to bring readers some of the loudest reactions to the development.

@UncleGeePee1 wrote:

"Regardless of how many people vaccinate, this Covid 19 won't go away. We see the outside world they did manage to vaccinate three-quarters of their populations but the devil is still in the room and active."

@cicelyduncs1 ventured:

"GOD help our people. Can you not see what is going on in this world? These world leaders are playing us. This vaccine sh*t is useless to us and very beneficial to them.

"Come on, people, smell the coffee. It's so obvious, even Stevie Wonder can see it. Wake up, the devil is a liar."

@Junior24302 said:

"The vaccinated can still spread the virus, so what is this nonsense all about?"

@Moses80643129 offered:

"Why incentives? There's something fishy here! I sense Depopulation Program."

SAFA to give vaccinated Bafana Bafana fans free tickets for Ethiopia match

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana supporters stand in line to get free tickets if they have already gotten their Covid 19 jab, according to Jordaan.

South Africa will face Ethiopia in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group game, of which the venue and time are yet to be confirmed.

According to SABC News, Jordaan was speaking at the vaccination social mobilisation campaign launch at the FNB stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

