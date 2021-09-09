Cassper Nyovest’s baby momma Thobeka Majozi is so proud of the waves he is making, and never fails to make it known

Sharing some comments from fans, Thobeka let the people know that she is here to help Cassper grow

Thobeka is so proud of her man that she might even give Cassper another baby if he keeps hustling the way that he is

Cassper Nyovest’s baby momma Thobeka Majozi is all about hyping up her man. Queens know how to treat their Kings, and Thobeka is walking talking proof of it.

Taking to her Instagram Story with some comments made by fans, Thobeka made it known that she is there to help Cassper grow, and best believe he’s flourishing.

Thobeka went as far as saying that if Cassper keeps on winning the way that he is, there might be another family member being added soon. Lol, the sass!

Thobeka posted:

Thobeka Majozi is so proud of Cassper Nyovest that she is considering giving him another baby. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter.

Source: Instagram

Thobeka is hella proud of Cassper for everything he has achieved. While it is hard to not have him there sometimes because of work, Thobeka understands and supports her man.

Cassper has big plans for his future and Thobeka has no doubt that he will turn them into reality. Having a family of his own, Cassper is now more motivated than ever before to move mountains.

Cassper Nyovest lets Thobeka Majozi know how lucky he is to have her

Cassper Nyovest does not always talk about his baby momma Thobeka Majozi on social media but when he does, it hits you right in the feels, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with sassy but sweet post, Cassper’s baby momma Thobeka posted a clip of herself, asking fans which out of her two men is the luckiest. Yes, babes, know your worth!

Thobeka posted:

“I wonder who’s more lucky between Refiloe or Khotso.”

Seeing Thobeka’s post, Cassper took to the comment section to let his woman know that he is the luckiest man alive to have her by his side.

@casspernyovest sweetly commented:

“Definitely me, ha ke tlo go utlwa ka daai laatie mo lefatseng!!!”

Source: Briefly.co.za