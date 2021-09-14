Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala in style

Wearing Balenciaga Couture, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned heads with their contrasting high fashion outfits

Rihanna wore all black while her bae A$AP Rocky wore what looked like an oversized technicolour dream coat

Rihanna and her boujee bae A$AP Rocky turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala. It’s all about fashion, baby!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a statement at the Met Gala that people cannot stop talking about. Image: @asaprocky

Source: Instagram

Arriving at the event fashionably late, Riri and A$AP Rocky made an unforgettable appearance when they pitched wearing jaw-dropping Balenciaga couture, reported Harpers Bazaar.

Rihanna was dressed in full black while A$AP Rocky looked like he was wearing Joseph’s technicolour dream coat, a contrast only the world of high fashion can truly appreciate.

E! News dropped some snaps of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s outrageous outfits – people cannot stop talking about them!

Source: Briefly.co.za