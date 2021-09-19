Weekly Wrap: Generations ‘Christine’ Found, Anele Mdoda Angers America

This week has been a bumper week for great news, South Africans loved the drama around “Christina” from Generations and the beef between Kelly Rowland and Anele Mdoda.

Thrown into the mix is Somizi and that he is back on the dancefloor and a kid who was caught on video catching a ride on a bus while riding his bicycle.

1. All Grown Up: Mzansi Finds Former ‘Generations’ Star “Christina”

Mzansi social media detectives proved again that they are unmatched. The gang of QWERTY investigators managed to find an old face and she’s all grown up.

Former Generations star Siyamthando Moto, played the character of Christina, daughter to Menzi Ngubane’s Sibusiso Dhlomo and Sonia Mbele’s Ntombi.

Christina was the child of Sbusiso and Ntombi Dhlomo. Image: @thee_sonia, @menzingubane

According to a social media post shared by the Insidegist, ‘Christina’ is now a teenager and no longer the chubby toddler that was on our screens. ZAlebs reported that she was about 2 years old when she was last seen on TV.

2. Yikes: Anele Mdoda Gets Cooked by Americans Defending Kelly Rowland

Oh no. Americans seem to have found Kelly Rowland’s post shading Anele and they too, decided to hop on the hate train. If there’s one thing about American social media users, they show no mercy.

Anele was dragged left, right and center by peeps who simply could not believe how she had the audacity to criticise their Kelly Rowland’s physical appearance.

3. Haibo: Somizi gets back in the saddle, returns to choreographing dance

Somizi Mhlongo might be getting bored of the unemployed life and has returned to the dance floor for the first time in two years to teach choreography.

Somizi shared a video of himself teaching a dance class on his Instagram page. The 48-year-old celebrity looks like he still has what it takes to teach dancing.

4. “Good Lesson”: Kid on Bicycle Holds Onto Moving Bus, Hits a Pothole and Wipes Out

South Africans are aware of 'train surfing' but this time it happened on a bus in KwaZulu-Natal. One kid is seen in a video riding his bicycle while holding onto a bus and he seems to enjoy the ride.

However, the bus hits a pothole and the boy loses his grip and bails. The clip is going viral and attracting hilarious reactions.

5. Kelly Rowland Claps Back, Wears Identical Swimsuit as Anele and Looks Sizzling: “She’s Fighting”

Kelly Rowland trended on Thursday morning after Mzansi spied that she was wearing a swimsuit identical to her #1 ‘hater’, Anele Mdoda.

The incident could have, of course, been a coincidence but with the history that the pair share, many felt that sis did it on purpose.

Source: Briefly.co.za