KidBehindACamera: age, daughter, abuse, weight, address, contacts, worth

When it comes to YouTube videos and other online pranks, KidBehindACamera is renowned online as a videographer for The AngryGrandpaShow. Over the years, he has gained massive followers and subscribers on social media, especially his YouTube channel.

Michael Green is known for his YouTube videos and other online pranks. Photo: @Michael Green

Source: Facebook

KidBehindACamera began his channel in 2010 and had thus won millions of followers online. Even though he is the fourth child and the youngest child of Grandpa, he has shown that he can become the head of the family.

KidBehindACamera's profile summary and bio

Full name: Michael Brian Green

Michael Brian Green Nickname : KidBehindACamera, Lyricoldrap, and Pickleboy

: KidBehindACamera, Lyricoldrap, and Pickleboy Date of birth: 2nd of June, 1987

2nd of June, 1987 KidBehindACamera's age : 34 years old

: 34 years old Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: North Charleston, South Carolina, United States of America

North Charleston, South Carolina, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height : 5 feet and 3 inches

: 5 feet and 3 inches Weight : 250 lbs

: 250 lbs Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Eye colour: Black

Black Parents : Tina Sharp and Charles Marvin Green Jr (deceased)

: Tina Sharp and Charles Marvin Green Jr (deceased) Siblings : Three

: Three Marital status : Engaged

: Engaged Fiancé : Bridgette Nicole West Green

: Bridgette Nicole West Green Children : Two

: Two Occupation : YouTuber, videographer, and content creator

: YouTuber, videographer, and content creator Net worth: $534k-$3.2 million

$534k-$3.2 million YouTube: KidBehindACamera, TheAngryGrandpaShow

KidBehindACamera, TheAngryGrandpaShow KidBehindACamera's Twitter account: @Lyricoldrap

KidBehindACamera's background information

Best known as KidBehindACamera, Michael Brian was born on the 2nd of June, 1987, in North Charleston, South Carolina, the United States of America. So, what is KidBehindACamera's middle name? His middle name is Brian. In addition, KidBehindACamera's age is currently 34 years.

The famous online star was born into the family of Charles Green, popularly known as Angry Grandpa and Tina Sharp, who raised him alongside his three siblings. KidBehindACamera's sisters are Jennifer and Kim, while his brother is Charles.

While growing up, Micheal did not enjoy all the privileges and perks because his family was poor. As a result, he and his family severally struggled to meet their daily needs.

Prickleboy after he learned how to drive. Photo: @TheAngryGrandpa

Source: Facebook

However, the turnaround came for him when he participated in Angry Grandpa's failed businesses, such as a Clown-o-Gram business. As Michael grew up, he got an internship for a company and then began to film his father's freakouts.

Despite being the youngest kid, the celebrity has proven to be the family's star and has carried out his father's business, AngryGrandpaShow, forward. On several occasions, KidBehindACamera's Jennifer has appeared in Angry Grandpa's stories.

KidBehindACamera's abuse allegations

Michael has been accused of child abuse on several occasions, especially with his nephews in some of his past videos. The child abuse videos are on a channel he created called LifeWithMikeyShow. Unfortunately, viewers complained Michael was trying to infuse fear because of the horror character he played.

Besides, another area in which the content creator was alleged of child abuse was in his affiliation to the fellow freakout channel DaddyOFive. Michael was seen pranking children, and it brought a lot of controversies. However, he has never responded to these allegations.

Who is Bridget West?

Bridgette Nicole West Green is the fiancé of Michael Green and the mother of their daughter Mia. She is one of the main protagonists in the Angry Grandpa Show and has appeared in almost all the episodes since 2010. Although she has her YouTube channel, she rarely posts videos about herself.

But then, how old is Bridget from KidBehindACamera? She is currently 28 years old; she was born on the 25th of August, 1993. Interestingly, KidBehindACamera's Bridgette weight has significantly increased since she moved in with Michael. The lovebirds have a habit of eating a high-calorie diet and with no form of exercise.

Are Bridget and Michael still together?

Michael and Bridget are still together, although she posted on her Twitter page that she broke up with him on the 28th of July, 2018. However, it is all a prank because the duo still enjoys their intimacy. It was after the post that Bridget got her two children.

KidBehindACamera's daughter, Mia Nicole Green, was born on the 1st of November, 2019, and his second child was born on the 17th of August, 2021, whom they named Michael Robert Charles Green Jr.

KidBehindACamera's weight

Many times, people have been concerned about KidBehindAcamera's height and other physical features. KidBehindAcamera is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and he weighs about 250 lbs. However, he is well known for having poor personal hygiene and an unhealthy lifestyle. Therefore, he has struggled with his weight all his life.

KidBehindACamera during one of his prank sessions. Photo: @TheAngryGrandpa

Source: Facebook

KidBehindAcamera's net worth

KidBehindACamera has grown to have a net worth of about $536k-$3.22 million, although the amount is not officially a calculation from his social status. He boasts of over 2.47 million subscribers and has posted around 2,000 videos on YouTube.

KidBehindAcamera's address

Indeed, the famous YouTube star has a taste for luxury. He currently lives in an expensive home in Charleston, South Carolina, with his fiancé and children. The couple moved into their gorgeous home in 2015, and they currently share videos from their home.

As for KidBehindAcamera's phone number, it is currently not available publicly, but you can reach out to him via his Twitter handle.

KidBehindACamera began from a humble beginning and was always at a disadvantage due to his weight. However, with his ferocious dedication and innovative vlog, he has surpassed his limitation. Even though he lost his father, which caused some setbacks, he refused to relent.

READ ALSO: Frans Steyn: age, wife, height, family, current team, longest kick, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Frans Steyn, one of the two rugby players who have won two Rugby World Cups with the South African international rugby team, the Springboks.

The talented professional rugby player fits into different positions on the pitch and has contributed a lot to the success of the teams he played for to date.

Source: Briefly.co.za