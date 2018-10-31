Emtee's wife: age, children and other details about Kendall Chinsamy

Emtee is one of the top South African in 2022. He has been in the music industry since he was 17. His success has made people curious about his private life. People want to know who Emtee's wife is and what she does for a living. Discover more about her today.

Fans want to know more about rapper Emtee's wife. Find out if the rapper is married, to whom, and more about her life and family.

Profile summary

Full name Nicole Kendall Chinsamy Gender Female Age 20s Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South Africa Ethnicity Mixed (Indian-South African) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in centimetres 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Mthembeni Ndevu, alias Emtee Children 2 Father Derek Chinsamy Mother Roslyn Chinsamy Alma mater Waverley Girls High School and Sew Africa College of Fashion Profession Fashion designer

Who is Emtee's wife?

The South African rapper is not married. However, he is in a long-term relationship and is engaged.

Although the couple has been together for a while, the lovebirds are yet to announce when they will get married.

This means that Emtee's wife's name remains unknown. His fiancée is Nicole Kendall Chinsamy. She is a fashion designer. Many people call her the rapper's wife with others refer to her Emtee's girlfriend.

What is Emtee's real name?

The rapper's real name is Mthembeni Ndevu. He was born on 17th September 1992, his Zodiac sign is Virgo, and he is 30 years old as of 2022.

Where is Emtee from originally?

The rapper was born in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa. He grew up in Rockville, Soweto, Gauteng province.

How old is Emtee's wife?

Emtee's girlfriend's age remains unconfirmed, but she is believed to be in her twenties. She is yet to disclose her exact date of birth.

Where is Nicole Chinsamy from?

Nicole Chinsamy is from South Africa, and her nationality is South African. Her ethnicity is mixed (Indian-South African), and she is a Christian.

Family background

The fashion designer's father is Derek Chinsamy, and her mother is Roslyn Chinsamy. It remains unclear whether she has siblings. Her father is of Indian descent.

Educational background

Nicole Kendall Chinsamy went to Waverley Girls High School. She then proceeded to Sew Africa College of Fashion for a fashion design course.

Career

Nicole Chinsamy graduated from Sew Africa College of Fashion in 2019. She is a fashion designer based in South Africa.

Is Nicole Kendall Chinsamy married?

Nicole is not married, but she is engaged to rapper Emtee. The two first met in 2012 through a mutual friend. She fell in love with him at first sight. She was in high school at the time.

In November 2018, the two got engaged in Ghana, where they attended the AFRIMA Awards. They had a lovely dinner by the poolside at the hotel they were staying at, and then he popped the question.

Nicole accepted his proposal. The rapper wanted to marry her as soon as possible, but she wanted to complete her studies first. The two are yet to hold a wedding ceremony.

How many children does Emtee have?

The rapper has two children with his long-term partner. His first son, Avery, was born in 2015 and his second, Logan, in January 2018.

Abuse claims

The relationship between Emtee and his wife has not always been smooth. At one point, the lovers were estranged.

In 2020, the rapper accused Nicole of emotional, physical, and financial abuse. She allegedly choked him. In early February 2021, he asked for forgiveness and expressed his love for her.

In May 2022, the couple was spotted together in Zimbabwe. The two attended gigs together, making fans excited.

How tall is Nicole Kendall Chinsamy?

The fashion designer is 5'8" or 172 centimetres tall and weighs about 149 pounds or 68 kilograms. She has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

She first knew Emtee before he was a superstar.

She made her Instagram account private following the abuse allegations by her fiancé.

The name of Emtee's wife is Nicole Kendall Chinsamy. She is a fashion designer who graduated from Sew Africa College of Fashion in 2019.

