Telkom data prices in 2021: The most affordable data in Mzansi
Undoubtedly, Telkom data prices are the most affordable in South Africa. Most people use the wireless cellular connection for browsing because internet-enabled cellphones are more available, and data is cheaper than before. Demand for reliable and affordable data keeps increasing since the internet is necessary nowadays, and Telkom data is the first choice for many South African internet users.
There are several types of Telkom internet packages for prepaid, hybrid, and post-paid subscribers to select. Usually, Telkom data bundles prices vary based on several factors such as speed, durability, and strength. Therefore, understanding some of these factors may come in handy for you as you try to settle for an ideal package.
Buy Telkom data by logging into the self-service portal, dial *180# to buy data from airtime, or use the downloadable Telkom App (from Google Play Store or IOS App Store). Dial *188# or use the other two options to check data balances. Here are some of the best Telkom data deals in 2021:
1. FreeMe bundles
This package saves you from high data prices. Voice call minutes and SMS bundles are an added advantage to the FreeMe bundles that allow you to send messages and make calls via WhatsApp, play video games, and stream videos on YouTube. FreeMe prepaid options include:
- FreeMe 800MB at R99
- FreeMe 1.5GB at R139
- FreeMe 3GB at R189
- FreeMe 6GB at R289
- FreeMe 11.5GB at R
- FreeMe 28GB at R689
- FreeMe Unlimited at R1189
2. Social bundles
Telkom social bundles give subscribers access to all social media platforms to stay connected to the rest of the world. Dial *180# to select a suitable package from the daily, weekly, and monthly plans.
Daily social bundles
These Telkom data bundles last for 24 hours:
- 25MB at R2
- 50MB at R3
- 75MB at R4
- 100MB at R5
- 250MB at R10
- 500MB at R15
Weekly social bundles
These bundles last for seven days, and they cost less than daily packages because data prices are directly proportional to the bundle size and how long it takes for activations to expire. Available options for weekly social bundles include:
- 75MB at R5
- 100MB at R8
- 250MB at R12
- 500MB at R18
- 1GB at R35
- 2GB at R60
Monthly social bundles
These Telkom deals last for 31 days, and the options to select from are listed below:
- 100MB at R10
- 250MB at R15
- 500MB at R25
- 1GB at R40
- 2GB at R70
- 3GB at R100
3. Monthly recurring bundles
Telkom debits the previous month's leftover bundles before reactivating data deals. The out-of-bundle rate is R0.30 per MB and access to Telkom and MTN 3G roaming network. Options available in this plan are:
- 25MB + 25MB Anytime at R7.50
- 50MB + 50MB Anytime at R14.45
- 100MB + 100MB Anytime at R29.25
- 250MB + 250MB Anytime at R39.95
- 500MB + 500MB Anytime at R69.50
- 1GB + 1GB Anytime at R100
- 2GB + 2GB Anytime at R140
- 3GB + 3GB Anytime at R201
- 5GB + 5GB Anytime at R301
4. Time-based data bundles
Determining the time you spend online helps you minimize data wastage. This package provides people with dedicated schedules for using the internet. Below are the alternatives that the package offers:
- Hourly data: 75MB per hour at R5
- Daily data: 150MB per day at R10
Other packages
- 100MB at R10
- 200MB at R19
- 500MB at R29
- 1GB at R49
5. Telkom LTE deals
Telkom LTE deals come with several lucrative options that you would never regret buying. It caters for the needs of all users, including the Telkom night surfers. The uncapped LTE allows you to use as much data as you want without worrying about hitting a limit. You can buy any of these alternatives:
- SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract
- SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Top up
- SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited All Hours
- SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract
Most users choose these type of bundles because they last for a long time which is a month hence saving time to subscribe to the daily or weekly bundles, users can choose the type of subscription they will prefer from the varieties highlighted below:
- 5GB at R59
- 10GB at R99
- 20GB at R199
- 40GB at R299
- 60GB at R399
- 80GB at R499
- 120GB at R699
- 220GB at R999
- 1TB at R999
SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Top up
Telkom contracts for broadband packages require subscribers to link their secondary mobile devices to their bundles' plans via their mobile accounts to access the internet. Telkom data top up prices for each package is as follows:
- 5GB at R59
- 10GB at R99
- 20GB at R248
- 40GB at R299
- 60GB at R399
- 80GB at R499
- 120GB at R699
- 220GB at R999
SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited All Hours
The SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited All Hours is commonly used by day users which costs R749 and for business hours R399. They are among the best for people looking for Telkom unlimited data bundles.
SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid
Telkom LTE deals also offers SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid packages. So, how much do Telkom prepaid data bundles cost? Below are the current prices for each package:
- 2GB at R49
- 5GB at R99
- 10GB at R149
- 20GB at R249
- 40GB at R359
- 60GB at R459
- 80GB at R559
- 120GB at R759
- 220GB at R1059
The attractive Telkom data prices have played a critical role in connecting South Africans to the internet regardless of their social classes and income level. Identify the package that will work best for you and subscribe to enjoy a fast and reliable internet connection.
