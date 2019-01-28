Telkom data prices in 2021: The most affordable data in Mzansi

Undoubtedly, Telkom data prices are the most affordable in South Africa. Most people use the wireless cellular connection for browsing because internet-enabled cellphones are more available, and data is cheaper than before. Demand for reliable and affordable data keeps increasing since the internet is necessary nowadays, and Telkom data is the first choice for many South African internet users.

There are several types of Telkom internet packages for prepaid, hybrid, and post-paid subscribers to select. Usually, Telkom data bundles prices vary based on several factors such as speed, durability, and strength. Therefore, understanding some of these factors may come in handy for you as you try to settle for an ideal package.

Telkom data prices south Africa

Buy Telkom data by logging into the self-service portal, dial *180# to buy data from airtime, or use the downloadable Telkom App (from Google Play Store or IOS App Store). Dial *188# or use the other two options to check data balances. Here are some of the best Telkom data deals in 2021:

1. FreeMe bundles

This package saves you from high data prices. Voice call minutes and SMS bundles are an added advantage to the FreeMe bundles that allow you to send messages and make calls via WhatsApp, play video games, and stream videos on YouTube. FreeMe prepaid options include:

FreeMe 800MB at R99

FreeMe 1.5GB at R139

FreeMe 3GB at R189

FreeMe 6GB at R289

FreeMe 11.5GB at R

FreeMe 28GB at R689

FreeMe Unlimited at R1189

2. Social bundles

Telkom social bundles give subscribers access to all social media platforms to stay connected to the rest of the world. Dial *180# to select a suitable package from the daily, weekly, and monthly plans.

Daily social bundles

These Telkom data bundles last for 24 hours:

25MB at R2

50MB at R3

75MB at R4

100MB at R5

250MB at R10

500MB at R15

Weekly social bundles

These bundles last for seven days, and they cost less than daily packages because data prices are directly proportional to the bundle size and how long it takes for activations to expire. Available options for weekly social bundles include:

75MB at R5

100MB at R8

250MB at R12

500MB at R18

1GB at R35

2GB at R60

Monthly social bundles

These Telkom deals last for 31 days, and the options to select from are listed below:

100MB at R10

250MB at R15

500MB at R25

1GB at R40

2GB at R70

3GB at R100

3. Monthly recurring bundles

Telkom debits the previous month's leftover bundles before reactivating data deals. The out-of-bundle rate is R0.30 per MB and access to Telkom and MTN 3G roaming network. Options available in this plan are:

25MB + 25MB Anytime at R7.50

50MB + 50MB Anytime at R14.45

100MB + 100MB Anytime at R29.25

250MB + 250MB Anytime at R39.95

500MB + 500MB Anytime at R69.50

1GB + 1GB Anytime at R100

2GB + 2GB Anytime at R140

3GB + 3GB Anytime at R201

5GB + 5GB Anytime at R301

4. Time-based data bundles

Determining the time you spend online helps you minimize data wastage. This package provides people with dedicated schedules for using the internet. Below are the alternatives that the package offers:

Hourly data: 75MB per hour at R5 Daily data: 150MB per day at R10

Other packages

100MB at R10

200MB at R19

500MB at R29

1GB at R49

5. Telkom LTE deals

Telkom LTE deals come with several lucrative options that you would never regret buying. It caters for the needs of all users, including the Telkom night surfers. The uncapped LTE allows you to use as much data as you want without worrying about hitting a limit. You can buy any of these alternatives:

SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Top up SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited All Hours SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid

SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Contract

Most users choose these type of bundles because they last for a long time which is a month hence saving time to subscribe to the daily or weekly bundles, users can choose the type of subscription they will prefer from the varieties highlighted below:

5GB at R59

10GB at R99

20GB at R199

40GB at R299

60GB at R399

80GB at R499

120GB at R699

220GB at R999

1TB at R999

SmartBroadband Wireless LTE Top up

Telkom contracts for broadband packages require subscribers to link their secondary mobile devices to their bundles' plans via their mobile accounts to access the internet. Telkom data top up prices for each package is as follows:

5GB at R59

10GB at R99

20GB at R248

40GB at R299

60GB at R399

80GB at R499

120GB at R699

220GB at R999

SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited All Hours

The SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited All Hours is commonly used by day users which costs R749 and for business hours R399. They are among the best for people looking for Telkom unlimited data bundles.

SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid

Telkom LTE deals also offers SmartBroadband Wireless Prepaid packages. So, how much do Telkom prepaid data bundles cost? Below are the current prices for each package:

2GB at R49

5GB at R99

10GB at R149

20GB at R249

40GB at R359

60GB at R459

80GB at R559

120GB at R759

220GB at R1059

The attractive Telkom data prices have played a critical role in connecting South Africans to the internet regardless of their social classes and income level. Identify the package that will work best for you and subscribe to enjoy a fast and reliable internet connection.

