Of all the telecommunications companies operating within South Africa, MTN has impressive internet packages for its customers. Communication in today’s world relies heavily on social networks, and it makes sense that forward-looking telecommunication companies would shift their attention away from call offers and become more aggressive in offering data programs that help their customers stay in touch via social media. The company has introduced many Internet offers to this effect, and one of them is the MTN WhatsApp bundle.

As you continue reading, you will find all the details you need regarding this great offer for WhatsApp users in South Africa. Based on the fair costs of this offer, you cannot complain about not getting value for your money. Learn how to get the data, price, and validity period for each offer.

Does MTN have a WhatsApp bundle?

Yes, the company currently has a WhatsApp bundle. The good thing is, getting the offer is quite easy when you are already a subscriber. Below are the details on the specific plans that are available and how to subscribe.

How do I subscribe to WhatsApp bundle on MTN?

As mentioned, it is easy for existing customers to get on board by simply using the MTN WhatsApp bundle USSD code. To subscribe, follow these steps:

Press *136#

Or download the MTN app

The data plans which will be available include the following:

50MB Daily for R2

100MB 3 days for R5

250MB Weekly for R10

1GB for 20 Days for R30

The above steps are straightforward. So, if you are wondering how to buy WhatsApp monthly bundle, the answer is to follow the same steps and then choose the monthly option. The amount will be deducted from your credit depending on the option you have chosen and the schedule.

How to unsubscribe from the MTN WhatsApp data subscription

To unsubscribe from the plan, or to deactivate the subscription, you will have to dial *141*5#

This brings you a list of all the premium subscriptions that you have made. You can choose the one you want to exit at this point.

You will receive a message notifying you that your opt-out from the plan was successful.

The cost of MTN WhatsApp bundles

The amazing thing about MTN data bundles is that they cater to your airtime situation. Here is a breakdown of the amount that you will have to pay for each of the plans listed above:

Daily - 50MB for R2

3 Days - 100MB for R5

Weekly - 250MB for R10

20 Days- 1GB for R30

Other MTN social bundles

There are also other plans that allow you to access not only WhatsApp but also other social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok. Here:

The TikTok daily plan will cost you R5 for 100MB, R20 weekly for 500MB and 1GB monthly for R50

The Twitter regular data offer is 100MB for R5, while the weekly plan is 500MB for R20

That is how simple it is to subscribe to and enjoy social bundles. The amazing thing is that with the reliable coverage that enjoys across the country, you will not have connectivity issues.

Other social plans that customers can enjoy include the following:

Daily 100 MB at R5 for use across all social media networks

Weekly 500MB at R20 to use across all networks

The monthly 1GB at R50 to use across all networks

After reading about all the necessary details about the MTN WhatsApp bundle, you have no reason to be the odd one out. The pocket-friendly costs are why most customers are already enjoying this service. Also, keep in mind that MTN gives its customers a reliable internet connection throughout South Africa. So, you will not have to worry about poor connectivity.

