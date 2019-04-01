Top 10 biggest malls in South Africa you should visit in 2021

Malls transitioned from traditional walk-in shopping areas to recreational facilities. How many malls are there in South Africa? There are around 2000 luxury shopping centres in Mzansi. If you want an unforgettable shopping experience, visit the biggest malls in South Africa. So, which mall is the biggest in South Africa?

Shopping arcades in South Africa now offer online shopping and delivery services for those who cannot visit these places.

The galleria mall in South Africa is the one that has the highest number of retail stores, the largest retail space, and the most recreational activities. Unfortunately, Africa's biggest shopping centre is not in Mzansi. So, which country has the biggest mall in Africa? The Novare Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria, is the biggest mall in Africa. It cost $83 million to build the 22,000 m2 galleria.

List of the biggest shopping malls in South Africa

Gallerias in South Africa have shops for the best local and international brands. You will also find It has Muslim prayer rooms, booster seats in cinemas for kids, diaper-changing and breastfeeding rooms, wheelchairs and more facilities for those with disabilities. These are the top 10 biggest malls in South Africa:

1. Fourways in Johannesburg

Fourways arcade is the pride of the Johannesburg community. It was built in 1994 but began operating in 2019. The arcade's current retail space is 178,000 m2.

Is Menlyn the biggest mall in South Africa? Fourways became the biggest galleria in South Africa after its renovation. Is Fourways Mall safe? Although it on 29th January 2021, it is currently the best and safest place for fun lovers and shoppers.

Owner: Azrapart and Accelerate Property Fund

Azrapart and Accelerate Property Fund Opened: 1994

1994 Stores: 400

400 Address: 11 Ruby Cl, Witkoppen, Sandton, 2068

11 Ruby Cl, Witkoppen, Sandton, 2068 Region: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Telephone: +2711 465 6095

2. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Pareto Ltd bought it from the London-based Old Mutual Properties in 2015.

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is an award-winning shopping centre. Its 1.9 million ft2 retail space has more than 500 stores and 8,250 parking bays. How much is Menlyn mall worth? It was built in 1979, and its R2. 5 billion expansion began in 2017.

Owner: Pareto Limited

Pareto Limited Opened: 1979

1979 Stores: 500

500 Address: Atterbury Road And, Lois Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063

Atterbury Road And, Lois Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063 Region: Pretoria

Pretoria Telephone: +2712 764 9600

3. Gateway Theatre of Shopping

Gateway is all about giving buyers a convenient, glamorous and world-class shopping experience. Its parking lot holds around 1,200 cars.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping is among the top 100 largest malls worldwide and the ultimate destination for dining, entertainment, and fashion. It has more than 400 stores and 70 eateries.

Owner: Old Mutual Property

Old Mutual Property Opened: 1998

1998 Stores: 460

460 Address: 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4021

1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4021 Region: Durban

Durban Telephone: +2731 514 0500

4. Canal Walk Shopping Centre

The galleria has an excellent selection of shops, restaurants, movies and easy access from highways.

Canal Walk is the place to go if you need the biggest shopping malls in Cape Town. It is the best place for 4k movies and food, including vegan dishes. So, what shops does Canal Walk have? You will find Malaikah Curios, Masai Mara Curios, and more.

Owner: Hyprop Investments and Ellerine Bros

Hyprop Investments and Ellerine Bros Opened: 2000

2000 Stores: 400

400 Address: 490 Century Blvd, Century City, Cape Town, 7446

490 Century Blvd, Century City, Cape Town, 7446 Region: Cape Town

Cape Town Telephone: +2721 529 9699

5. Sandton City South Africa

Sandton City Shopping Centre has world-class and tailored services. Liberty owns 75%, while Pareto holds 25% of its stake.

What is the biggest mall in Johannesburg? Sandton City is the biggest galleria in Sandton. Its information kiosks handle customers' questions and complaints. How much is Sandton mall worth? It was built with approximately R3.2 billion. Currently, the arcade is worth around R5 billion.

Owner: Liberty Holdings and Pareto

Liberty Holdings and Pareto Management: JHI Retail

JHI Retail Opened: 1973

1973 Stores: 3 00

00 Address: 83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196

83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196 Region: Sandton, ‎Gauteng

Sandton, ‎Gauteng Telephone: +2711 217 6000

6. Eastgate Shopping Centre

The Eastgate galleria has more than 300 retail stores. Also, book accommodation at their posh hotels 15 minutes from O.R Tambo Johannesburg International Airport.

Eastgate is in Johannesburg's eastern suburbs. Its Call & Collect services are convenient since customers call the stores, place orders, pay, and collect their items from the rooftop, using the Piazza entrance. Also, Eastgate's hotels offer superb accommodation.

Owner: Liberty Holdings Ltd

Liberty Holdings Ltd Management: JHI Retail

JHI Retail Opened: 1979

1979 Stores: 300

300 Address: 43 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008

43 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008 Region: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Telephone: +2711 479 6000

7. The Pavilion

The galleria is near KwaZulu Natal's best hotels, hiking and 4x4 Trails, golf courses and game reserves.

Which is the most beautiful mall in South Africa? The Pavilion has iconic European architectural features. The galleria is in Westville near Durban's Harbour Entry Port and King Shaka International Airport. It has sections for cinemas, skate parks, arcade games, and bowling.

Owner: Pareto

Pareto Opened: 1993

1993 Stores: 285

285 Address: Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3611

Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3611 Region: Durban

Durban Telephone: +2731 275 9800

8. Mall of Africa

It cost almost R5 billion to build this shopping centre.

How much did Mall of Africa cost? Its owners used nearly R5 billion to create the continent's first largest shopping mall ever built on a single phase. It has stores for luxury brands like H&M and Starbucks. How big is the Mall of Africa? The galleria has over 131,000 m2 retail space.

Owner: Attacq and ATTERBURY Property Group

Attacq and ATTERBURY Property Group Constructed: 2012

2012 Opened: 2016

2016 Stores: 300

300 Address: Lone Creek Cres & Magwa Crescent, Waterfall City, Midrand, 1685

Lone Creek Cres & Magwa Crescent, Waterfall City, Midrand, 1685 Region: Waterfall City, Gauteng

Waterfall City, Gauteng Telephone: +2710 596 1470

9. Centurion in Pretoria

Centurion's entrance has an irresistible fashion spine. The place has been offering people diverse shops, eateries and movie theatres since 1983.

The arcade is worth R4 billion and is as big as 18 rugby fields combined (130,000m2). Who owns Centurion mall? Redefine Property Group, Mzansi's second-largest realtors, bought Centurion in 2015. The galleria has more than 13 restaurants and 225 stores.

Owner: Redefine Property Group

Redefine Property Group Opened: 1983

1983 Stores: 225

225 Address: 1269 Gordon Hood Rd, Centurion Central, Pretoria, 0046

1269 Gordon Hood Rd, Centurion Central, Pretoria, 0046 Region: Pretoria

Pretoria Telephone: +2712 663 1702

10. Westgate in Johannesburg

Pareto Limited owns super-regional shopping centres in South Africa, including Westgate.

When was Westgate Mall Roodepoort built? The Johannesburg-based galleria was built in 1985. Teenagers who love the coastal American lifestyle enjoy buying trendy clothes, ornaments, CDs, and magazines in the Hollister section.

Owner: Pareto Limited

Pareto Limited Opened: 1985

1985 Stores: 100

100 Address: 120 Ontdekkers Road, Roodepoort, 1725

120 Ontdekkers Road, Roodepoort, 1725 Region: Roodepoort, Johannesburg

Roodepoort, Johannesburg Telephone: +2711 768 0616

These biggest malls in South Africa accept digital payment methods. Also, the owners have beautiful relations with their customers and employees.

