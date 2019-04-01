Global site navigation

Top 10 biggest malls in South Africa you should visit in 2021
Top 10

Top 10 biggest malls in South Africa you should visit in 2021

by Adeaga Favour

Malls transitioned from traditional walk-in shopping areas to recreational facilities. How many malls are there in South Africa? There are around 2000 luxury shopping centres in Mzansi. If you want an unforgettable shopping experience, visit the biggest malls in South Africa. So, which mall is the biggest in South Africa?

biggest malls in South Africa
Shopping arcades in South Africa now offer online shopping and delivery services for those who cannot visit these places. Photo: @mikroman6
Source: Getty Images

The galleria mall in South Africa is the one that has the highest number of retail stores, the largest retail space, and the most recreational activities. Unfortunately, Africa's biggest shopping centre is not in Mzansi. So, which country has the biggest mall in Africa? The Novare Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria, is the biggest mall in Africa. It cost $83 million to build the 22,000 m2 galleria.

List of the biggest shopping malls in South Africa

Gallerias in South Africa have shops for the best local and international brands. You will also find It has Muslim prayer rooms, booster seats in cinemas for kids, diaper-changing and breastfeeding rooms, wheelchairs and more facilities for those with disabilities. These are the top 10 biggest malls in South Africa:

1. Fourways in Johannesburg

biggest malls in South Africa
Fourways arcade is the pride of the Johannesburg community. It was built in 1994 but began operating in 2019. The arcade's current retail space is 178,000 m2. Photo: @NorthWesTimes
Source: Twitter

Is Menlyn the biggest mall in South Africa? Fourways became the biggest galleria in South Africa after its renovation. Is Fourways Mall safe? Although it received bomb threats on 29th January 2021, it is currently the best and safest place for fun lovers and shoppers.

  • Owner: Azrapart and Accelerate Property Fund
  • Opened: 1994
  • Stores: 400
  • Address: 11 Ruby Cl, Witkoppen, Sandton, 2068
  • Region: Johannesburg
  • Telephone: +2711 465 6095

2. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

biggest malls in South Africa
Pareto Ltd bought it from the London-based Old Mutual Properties in 2015. Photo: @MenlynSA
Source: Facebook

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is an award-winning shopping centre. Its 1.9 million ft2 retail space has more than 500 stores and 8,250 parking bays. How much is Menlyn mall worth? It was built in 1979, and its R2. 5 billion expansion began in 2017.

  • Owner: Pareto Limited
  • Opened: 1979
  • Stores: 500
  • Address: Atterbury Road And, Lois Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063
  • Region: Pretoria
  • Telephone: +2712 764 9600

3. Gateway Theatre of Shopping

biggest malls in South Africa
Gateway is all about giving buyers a convenient, glamorous and world-class shopping experience. Its parking lot holds around 1,200 cars. Photo: @blueprintafric
Source: Twitter

Gateway Theatre of Shopping is among the top 100 largest malls worldwide and the ultimate destination for dining, entertainment, and fashion. It has more than 400 stores and 70 eateries.

  • Owner: Old Mutual Property
  • Opened: 1998
  • Stores: 460
  • Address: 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4021
  • Region: Durban
  • Telephone: +2731 514 0500

4. Canal Walk Shopping Centre

biggest malls in South Africa
The galleria has an excellent selection of shops, restaurants, movies and easy access from highways. Photo: @canalwalk
Source: Facebook

Canal Walk is the place to go if you need the biggest shopping malls in Cape Town. It is the best place for 4k movies and food, including vegan dishes. So, what shops does Canal Walk have? You will find Malaikah Curios, Masai Mara Curios, and more.

  • Owner: Hyprop Investments and Ellerine Bros
  • Opened: 2000
  • Stores: 400
  • Address: 490 Century Blvd, Century City, Cape Town, 7446
  • Region: Cape Town
  • Telephone: +2721 529 9699

5. Sandton City South Africa

biggest malls in South Africa
Sandton City Shopping Centre has world-class and tailored services. Liberty owns 75%, while Pareto holds 25% of its stake. Photo: @Newzroom405
Source: Twitter

What is the biggest mall in Johannesburg? Sandton City is the biggest galleria in Sandton. Its information kiosks handle customers' questions and complaints. How much is Sandton mall worth? It was built with approximately R3.2 billion. Currently, the arcade is worth around R5 billion.

  • Owner: Liberty Holdings and Pareto
  • Management: JHI Retail
  • Opened: 1973
  • Stores: 300
  • Address: 83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196
  • Region: Sandton, ‎Gauteng
  • Telephone: +2711 217 6000

6. Eastgate Shopping Centre

biggest malls in South Africa
The Eastgate galleria has more than 300 retail stores. Also, book accommodation at their posh hotels 15 minutes from O.R Tambo Johannesburg International Airport. Photo: @Xtremearth
Source: Twitter

Eastgate is in Johannesburg's eastern suburbs. Its Call & Collect services are convenient since customers call the stores, place orders, pay, and collect their items from the rooftop, using the Piazza entrance. Also, Eastgate's hotels offer superb accommodation.

  • Owner: Liberty Holdings Ltd
  • Management: JHI Retail
  • Opened: 1979
  • Stores: 300
  • Address: 43 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008
  • Region: Johannesburg
  • Telephone: +2711 479 6000

7. The Pavilion

largest mall in south africa
The galleria is near KwaZulu Natal's best hotels, hiking and 4x4 Trails, golf courses and game reserves. Photo: @dakugroup
Source: Twitter

Which is the most beautiful mall in South Africa? The Pavilion has iconic European architectural features. The galleria is in Westville near Durban's Harbour Entry Port and King Shaka International Airport. It has sections for cinemas, skate parks, arcade games, and bowling.

  • Owner: Pareto
  • Opened: 1993
  • Stores: 285
  • Address: Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3611
  • Region: Durban
  • Telephone: +2731 275 9800

8. Mall of Africa

biggest malls in South Africa
It cost almost R5 billion to build this shopping centre. @TheMallofAfrica
Source: Facebook

How much did Mall of Africa cost? Its owners used nearly R5 billion to create the continent's first largest shopping mall ever built on a single phase. It has stores for luxury brands like H&M and Starbucks. How big is the Mall of Africa? The galleria has over 131,000 m2 retail space.

  • Owner: Attacq and ATTERBURY Property Group
  • Constructed: 2012
  • Opened: 2016
  • Stores: 300
  • Address: Lone Creek Cres & Magwa Crescent, Waterfall City, Midrand, 1685
  • Region: Waterfall City, Gauteng
  • Telephone: +2710 596 1470

9. Centurion in Pretoria

biggest malls in South Africa
Centurion's entrance has an irresistible fashion spine. The place has been offering people diverse shops, eateries and movie theatres since 1983. Photo: @JacaNews
Source: Twitter

The arcade is worth R4 billion and is as big as 18 rugby fields combined (130,000m2). Who owns Centurion mall? Redefine Property Group, Mzansi's second-largest realtors, bought Centurion in 2015. The galleria has more than 13 restaurants and 225 stores.

  • Owner: Redefine Property Group
  • Opened: 1983
  • Stores: 225
  • Address: 1269 Gordon Hood Rd, Centurion Central, Pretoria, 0046
  • Region: Pretoria
  • Telephone: +2712 663 1702

10. Westgate in Johannesburg

biggest malls in South Africa
Pareto Limited owns super-regional shopping centres in South Africa, including Westgate. Photo: @Westgatetweet
Source: Twitter

When was Westgate Mall Roodepoort built? The Johannesburg-based galleria was built in 1985. Teenagers who love the coastal American lifestyle enjoy buying trendy clothes, ornaments, CDs, and magazines in the Hollister section.

  • Owner: Pareto Limited
  • Opened: 1985
  • Stores: 100
  • Address: 120 Ontdekkers Road, Roodepoort, 1725
  • Region: Roodepoort, Johannesburg
  • Telephone: +2711 768 0616

These biggest malls in South Africa accept digital payment methods. Also, the owners have beautiful relations with their customers and employees.

