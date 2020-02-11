Babies are a gift from God, and they bring a lot of joy to parents’ lives. However, they come with a lot of responsibilities and tasks, and one of those tasks is coming up with the most appropriate name for the infant. Baby naming is vital, especially for Africans, for it gives a sense of origin. Indeed, names remind us of where we are from. The Tswana community has some of the most beautiful names for children. Here are 100+ cute Tswana names for both boys and girls with their meanings.

Tswana people are a Bantu speaking community who are native in the Southern part of Africa. They make up to around 85% of Botswana while others are found in the North West Province of South Africa.

Tswana Baby Names

Like most of the other African communities, Setswana people take the naming ceremony very seriously, and a child has to have one or more African names. Guided by their religious beliefs, some Setswana names are given to kids in memory of those who have passed.

Other Tswana baby names are developed depending on the circumstances surrounding a baby's birth. For instance, the season when he or she was born. On the flip side, others are named depending on the character they portray. All in all, it so remains that Tswana, Setswana names have a meaning and a purpose.

Tswana names for boys

Boys are precious in the African community, as they carry on the title and respect of the family. Here are the top boy names with their meanings.

Afeloteng- Change it

Agang- Build

Amogelang- Receive

Baboloki- Savior

Boikanyo- A dependence

Boitumelo- Joy

Dineo- Gifts

Ditiro- Acts

Fenyang- Victory

Goatsemodime- God knows

Godiraone- It is God who does

Gofaone- It is God who gives

Goitsemodomo- God knows

Goitseone- It is him who Knows

Gosebo- Lucky

Kabo- Gift

Kagiso- Peace

Katlego- Sucess

Kefilwe- I was given

Kealeboga- Thank you

Kefetse- Conquer

Kenosi- I am alone

Kgalefa- Brave

Kgomotso- Comfort

Kgosieman- Who is the chief

Khumo- Wealth

Khumoetsile- Wealth has come

Kigosi- King

Kopano- United Universe

Lebogang- Be thankful

Letlhogonolo- Lucky

Letsego- Armament

Masego- Blessings

Mmoloki- A savior

Mmusi- Governor

Moagi- A builder

Modise- Herder

Moeng- Guest

Mogapi- One who confiscates

Mogorosi- One who brings animals into the kraal in the evening

Mogotsi- The builder of fire

Mokgosi- A loud call for help

Molatlhegi- The lost one

Molefe- Pay damages for her

Molefi- One who pay damages to another

Mompati- One who accompanies me

Mooketsi- One who is growing

Morapedi- One who prays

Moremi- One who cuts with an axe

Moreri- Preacher

Mosegi- Tailor

Moseki- One who appears before a court

Mosimanegape- A boy again

Moswen- Light in color

Mothibi- One who drives animals

Mothundi- A smith

Mothusi- A helper

Motlalepula- One who brings rain

Motswane- Good

Oatise- He knows

Obonye- He has seen

Odirile- He has done

Ouetse- He has paid

Ofetse- He has conquered

Olebile- He is watching

Olebogeng- Thank Him

Olorato- Loving

Omphile- God-given gift

Onkemetse- He is representing me

Omphemetse- God has protected me

Onkgopotse- Remembered

Orefile- He has given us

Oteng- He is there

Othusitse- He has helped

Otsile- He has come

Pono- Sight

Reekeditsoe- Added

Thato- Will

Tapiwa- Gift

Tapologo- Relaxation

Tau- Lion

Thabo- Joy

Thato- Will

Tshegofatso- Grace

Tshenolo- Revelation

Tshepo- Trust

Tsholofelo- Expectation

Teulo- Payment

Setswana names for boys are of great significance in the society as they reflect a man's character and position in his family. Setswana surnames are mainly obtained from the man’s name. One interesting thing that most people may not know about the boy names in this tribe is that most starting with 'O' relate to God.

Tswana's girl names

Akayang- Think About it

Barulaganye- They come immediately

Boipelo- Proud

Botshelo- Life

Dikeledi- Tears

Dipuo- Talks

Goitsemang- Who knows

Gotsemedi- The Lord knows

Goitsemedime- God knows

Gorata- Will

Gouta- Gold

Katlego- Success

Keabetswe- We have been given

Kealaboga- Thankyou

Keamogetse- I have received

Kedibonye- I have seen them

Kefilwe- I am given

Keitumetse- I am happy

Kelebogile- I am thankful

Keneilwe- I have been given

Lerato - Love

Lesedi- Light

Lesego- Luck

Lorato- Love

Malebogo- Thanks

Masego- Blessings

Mmaabo- Their mother

Montsho- Black

Mosetsanagape- A girl again

Mpho- Gift

Oatise- He knows

Onalena- He has protected me

Ontlametse- He has protected me

Reneliwe- Given

Sogomotso- A comfort

Sethuya- A flower

Tale- Green

The Setswana people have some extraordinary yet meaningful baby names than other African tribes. Discover more Tswana baby names online but feel free to go through this list first and determine those that interest you.

