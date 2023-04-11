Gqeberha: The Empire star Ayanda Makayi surprised his mother with a new car, which he proudly displayed on social media

The actor's Instagram video revealed that he purchased a Haval H6 GT as a token of appreciation

Mzansi celebrities such as Moshe Ndiki and Zola Nombona praised Makayi for putting his mother first

Ayanda Makayi happily revealed on social media that he purchased a new car for his mother.

'Gqeberha: The Empire' actor Ayanda Makayi lavished his mom with a Haval H6 GT. Image: @ayandamckayi

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Makayi buys mom Haval H6 GT

Ayanda took to Instagram to share a video of him and his mother at a car dealership to pick up the vehicle. The clip revealed that the former Igazi star purchased a Haval H6 GT that roughly costs R629 950, reported IOL.

In his caption, the actor stated that he has always wanted to buy his mother a car to thank her for all of the sacrifices she has made for him.

Moshe Ndiki and other celebs proud of Ayanda Makayi after purchasing a car for his mom

@oros_mampofu said:

"Wow!!! That's what it's all about King!!! Shower her brother!! ❤️❤️"

@znombona shared:

"This is beautiful ❤️"

@moshendiki posted:

"Ahhhhhh mntase this is beautiful."

@kekemphuthi_official replied:

"Amen, my friend. This is definitely a beautiful blessing. May your pockets never run dry. To God be the glory ❤️"

@lerato_mvelase commented:

"God bless."

@lmkatini wrote:

"May God continue to bless you for your generosity and for honouring your mom like this. You are an inspiration to many bro! Well done @ayandamckayi #goodman ❤️"

@vuyisekacawe added:

"This is so beautiful to witness. Many blessings to you ❤️❤️"

