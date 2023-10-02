A car salesperson gave South Africans a closer look at the new Ford Puma which was recently launched

The sleek exterior and interior of the SUV crossover sparked people's interest in the price and specs

Many viewers said the car gave them Porsche Cayenne vibes and gave Ford props for the stunning design

A South African car salesperson showcased the newly launched Ford Puma on social media. The video uploaded on the TikTok account @asheelbalram has drawn attention to the car's gorgeous exterior and interior.

Ford Puma captures SA's attention

This SUV crossover ignited the excitement of viewers, who were eager to learn about its price and specifications.

Some viewers even compared its design to that of the Porsche Cayenne and commended Ford for its stunning aesthetics.

Ford Puma pricing details

According to the automobile company, the Ford Puma Titanium will have a starting price of R569,900, while the Puma ST-Line Vignale will begin at R613,900.

It's important to note that these prices exclude the cost of a service plan, which Ford offers as an optional purchase for buyers.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate the Ford Puma

Car lovers gave the Ford Puma glowing reviews and said it was an enticing option based solely on appearance.

Check out some of the comments below:

@cyril21ndlovu said:

"It's giving Porsche."

@prada_lovegood wrote:

"Why does it look like a baby Porsche?"

@vuyo_veve stated:

"We just want the Ford Fiesta back, please."

@no_one_at_all23 commented:

"I liked it until I saw the price. Almost R600k."

@justmhxmp11 stated:

"It's a nice car but the R570,000 starting price is crazy."

@clutch_314 posted:

"The front looks like an Aston Martin DBX and the rear has a Macan/Cayenne look."

@masindit10 asked:

"Is it the same as Fiesta engine eco boost 1l? That engine is nonsense, but this car is beautiful all round."

@vannyko29 said:

"Wait it’s giving Ford Fiesta/Ford Focus reborn."

