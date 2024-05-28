A TikTok video showed a man triggering the hazard lights of a Chery Tiggo 7 by driving too close behind it

This feature seems to be a common occurrence for Chery drivers, with some amused and others annoyed

The video sparked a conversation about the usefulness of the feature, with some Chery drivers choosing to turn it off

A man had fun triggering a Chery SUV's hazard lights. Image: @leeashtonh

Source: TikTok

A man from Cape Town couldn't resist the urge to annoy a Chery SUV driver.

Man purposefully sets off Chery's hazard lights

A TikTok video shared by @leeashtonh shows a man driving up close behind a Chery Tiggo 7, consequently setting off its hazards—a warning feature in the Chinese automobile.

"Try speeding up behind a Chery Tiggo 7 or Tiggo 8 its a new game ," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Chery hazard trend

The video amused many netizens, who joked about wanting to try out the feature themselves. Chery drivers also shared their thoughts on the feature's usefulness.

McNittah commented:

"By now most of us have turned off the feature ."

Oreratile Lekalakala commented:

"Now I have to drive around looking for a Chery ."

… said:

"Lol this guy was annoyed with me for doing it to him on the free this feature is in the wrong country."

Phinah Hlamalani Bal replied:

"I once did that ."

Semoune said:

"I've been doing this whenever I see this car since I found this is what happens ."

A_M replied:

"Lol , I deactivated mine after I saw this trend!! and this one guy followed me and asked if my Chery is from Temu ."

Hlurie commented:

"I am keeping this feature on because it actually does help when people come too close or when I have to hit a hard brake."

