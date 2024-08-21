BDSwiss Increases Accessibility to Financial Services With Mobile Money Solution

Traders in Africa can enjoy increased accessibility to BDSwiss’ financial services with Mobile Money.

Committed to servicing traders worldwide, BDSwiss introduced its dedicated mobile money service. In an effort to ensure that every trader can enjoy seamless access to its financial services, no matter where they are in the world, the broker has been offering mobile money as an alternative payment option to traders in underprivileged regions for quite some time.

As it continues to expand its footprint globally, BDSwiss’ mobile money solution provides the security, convenience, speed and accessibility to financial services that traders in remote Africa are looking for.

For years, the geo has been grappling with the complexities of a traditional banking system and inaccessibility to financial services. The rise of mobile technology and the widespread adoption of mobile money have transformed the African financial landscape in the past decade.

In 2019, 24.46 billion mobile money transactions were completed in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and Northern Africa. This accounts for a staggering 64.15% of all transactions made globally, according to Statista.

The data analytics provider also notes that an overwhelming $456.3 billion of the total $690.1 billion volume recorded in mobile money was exchanged in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Against this backdrop, BDSwiss’ recent integration was a natural development. By integrating mobile money, the financial firm proves its ability to swiftly respond to market dynamics and meet the evolving payment preferences of traders globally.

A deep dive into BDSwiss mobile money

Mobile money services allow registered users to deposit funds into a virtual wallet and use them to pay for goods and services and make peer-to-peer (P2P) or peer-to-business (P2B) transactions using their mobile phone.

Available to traders in Africa’s underbanked areas, the mobile money payment solution completes BDSwiss’ already extensive array of deposit and withdrawal options, including electronic wallets, bank transfer, debit/credit cards, and cryptocurrency.

Speaking about the mobile money integration, Andreas Savva Andreou, CRO said: “Our goal is to make financial services accessible, convenient and secure for everyone”.

As we continue to expand globally, where a large proportion of the population is still unbanked, the integration of an agile mobile money solution to meet the needs of traders in those areas has long been on BDSwiss’ radar. I am thrilled to see this plan come to fruition.”

Creating more opportunities for underserved traders in remote countries, BDSwiss taps into new markets, with a clear vision to increase its reach in emerging economies.

Using mobile money with BDSwiss

Seamlessly integrated into the broker’s trading platform, mobile money services enable users to manage their finances effortlessly through their mobile devices. This allows them to conveniently manage transactions at any time and from anywhere.

Equipped with an extremely user-friendly interface, BDSwiss’ mobile money solution enhances the user experience, making financial transactions frictionless. To deposit funds to their trading accounts, traders must follow a few simple steps:

Access their trading account on their mobile phone & select ‘Deposit’

Enter the amount they wish to deposit

From the ‘Payment method’ drop-down list, select ‘Mobile money’

Enter the phone number & click ‘Proceed to pay’

Withdrawals are performed just as easily, with the difference that instead of ‘Deposit’, traders must select ‘Transfer’ at the first step. Extensive support and resources are also available to help users navigate mobile money services efficiently.

An integrated experience

The benefits of BDSwiss mobile money go a long way. By incorporating mobile money into its trading environment, the broker offers an integrated experience, allowing traders to start trading immediately - right on their mobile phone.

Deposits and withdrawals are instant, which gives traders the opportunity to devote more time to building a diversified portfolio. 1000+ opportunities unfold in a single tap, presenting traders with a vast choice of CFDs on Forex, shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, as well as commission-free investments in real shares.

In addition to simplicity, BDSwiss mobile money services capitalise on enhanced security. Employing advanced security protocols, BDSwiss keeps traders’ sensitive data protected.

Considering the extra convenience, security and increased accessibility to financial services that BDSwiss mobile money provides, the broker’s integration underscores its commitment to providing equal access to the financial markets. Welcoming traders from underbanked regions, BDSwiss is poised for further growth as it promotes financial inclusion on a global scale.

To find out more about BDSwiss mobile money, visit the website.

