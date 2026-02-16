Toyota laid out ambitious plans for hybrids, electric vehicles and performance models as industry leaders debated South Africa’s readiness for the fast-changing global motor industry

Mzansi motorists questioned affordability and infrastructure as excitement around electric vehicles clashed with everyday concerns about long-term reliability

Experts warned that without policy clarity and investment, Mzansi risks falling behind in the global shift towards new energy vehicles and advanced manufacturing

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) gathered industry leaders and mobility partners at its ninth State of the Motor Industry event in Sandton on 12 February 2026.

Two new Toyotas that will without a doubt receive a lot of attention are the new FJ Cruiser and the new Toyota RAV4. Image: Dealer Floor

The event unpacked what South Africans can expect from the Toyota, Lexus, and Gazoo Racing brands in the coming years and how the company plans to deal with global disruption.

In a statement shared by shared by Toyota on 13 February 2026, TSAM president Andrew Kirby confirmed that the company’s focus will remain on its three core brands while pushing a mix of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and even hydrogen technologies. The announcement came as the local motor industry faces rising production costs and shifting emissions rules abroad.

The Toyota bZ4X BEV, the brand’s first battery electric vehicle in South Africa. Image: Dealer Floor

New energy vehicles take centre stage

Among the vehicles showcased was the Toyota bZ4X, the brand’s first battery electric vehicle for South Africa. The RAV4 line-up will expand with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Performance car fans also learned that Gazoo Racing is now a standalone brand entity. Plans for a local GR modification facility in partnership with SVR have also been set in place. GR Parts will also be introduced through dealerships with dedicated GR zones.

Toyota also confirmed that the Land Cruiser 300 will receive a mild-hybrid derivative, while Lexus will push further into the electric space with models like the RZ. Other models that drew attention were the new FJ Cruiser and the upcoming RAV4.

Soon after the announcements, car reviewer Greg Dennis shared a Facebook clip under his Facebook page, Greg Dennis Reviews, breaking down the new Toyota models coming to Mzansi.

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the line-up

Facebook users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Many were not impressed.

Reinhard Van Der Merwe commented:

“It looks like Toyota is now copying the Chinese.“

Seelan Naick said:

“That’s not an FJ, it is a small Prado using a different name.”

Axmad Shire Maxamud said:

“That Rav4 is a Haval H6 with a Toyota badge.”

Maleke Moletsane commented:

“I'm not happy with what's being brought to Mzansi. They should give us more of the US specs. Imagine paying a very high amount for a car that is reliable and cheap to maintain, without a panoramic sunroof.​

Rory Jacoby said:

“Toyota is becoming a joke with their style. They are trying to compete with China, but still overpriced.”

The new Toyota RAV4 was unveiled at the SOMI event in Sandton. Image: Dealer Floor

