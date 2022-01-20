A beautiful woman just graduated with her degree in medicine and took the oath to serve humanity as a medical professional

Social media user @lolz_maqubela showed off her amazing achievement online, letting the world know they can now call her Dr

People showered the impressive hottie with messages of congratulations, this is a huge achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Beauty and brains. A newly qualified Dr took to social media to share that she has been sworn in after having taken the Hippocratic oath.

Social media user @lolz_maqubela is a whole entire qualified Dr and hella proud. Image: Instagram / @lolz_maqubela

Source: Instagram

The Hippocratic Oath is an oath of ethics historically taken by physicians. It is done after studies have been completed and the person sets off to serve humanity as a medical professional.

Social media user @lolz_maqubela, aka Dr Hottie, shared the news that she is officially a sworn in Dr. This is a huge milestone and an amazing achievement!

She shared some stunning snaps from her graduation ceremony, along with a small part of what she said when taking the oath.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Babes, congratulations!

“ ’I solemnly pledge to serve humanity’ - Dr. L Maqubela, MBChB (UCT) ‘21”

Peeps congratulate the stunning Dr on her amazing news

This is no small change. Becoming a whole entire doctor is something worth celebrating, and the people of Mzansi helped the beauty do just that.

There are so many powerful women coming out of Mzansi, and people are loving seeing them rise.

Take a look at some of the awesome comments

@nodisrespect_ndr said:

“Congratulations Dr Maqubela ”

@iris.mosoane said:

“Congratulations darling ”

@_keabetswe.m said:

“Congratulations love✨✨✨❤️❤️❤️”

@vuyinamabizela said:

“Proud parents and Proud Nation !! Thank you Dr. Maqubela Black child, black woman Thank you, thank YOU.”

“Beauty with brains”: Stunning lady graduates with a degree in BCom accounting after 18 months

In other boss babe news… The stunning Veronica Rabuli is a fresh new graduate who is armed with an impressive BCom accounting degree. The young lady's accomplishment was shared by the popular social media group, Varsity World, and Mzansi responded with praise and well-wishes, reported Briefly News.

Veronica looked beautiful on her big day as struck a confident pose and was even gifted a bouquet of flowers. In the post, the group quoted the new graduate:

"A long awaited celebration - 18 months later and I finally got the opportunity to walk down that stage and get what's mine. It has truly been an honour, thank you University of the Witwatersrand."

Source: Briefly News