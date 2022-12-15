A young man took to social media to announce the great news of successfully bagging his Master’s degree

In a tweet he disclosed that his research was in music and that his dissertation topic was on the Gqom genre

Many South African netizens who reacted to the post were amazed by his ability to conduct a study on the electronic dance music

One smart and creative SA gent made quite an impression on the social media streets after sharing the news of bagging his Master’s degree in music.

One Master's graduate turned his love for Gqom into an entire academic study. Image: @Ngasii_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @Ngasii_ posted snaps of himself looking dapper in a suit and graduation attire as he revealed that he obtained a Master of Music degree with a dissertation topic focused on the Gqom music genre.

Gqom is a genre of electronic dance music that emerged in the early 2010s from Durban, South Africa. It is known for its beats which have a minimal, raw and repetitive sound with heavy bass. It is mainly described as having a dark and hypnotic club sound.

@Ngasii_’s achievement of successfully merging a vibey music genre and academia impressed many netizens, with several peeps curious to read his work.

@Blaqqueen__a reacted:

“Please send me your dissertation .”

@Qoboqobo4 wrote:

“Usebenzile bhuti ndivuyisana nawe Xa iphumile ndicela ukuyifunda kuba ndiyawuthanda umculo weGqom.”

@NthatiMabena said:

“Congratulations need to read that paper please .”

@tumisole reacted:

“Congratulations! Please share link to thesis when possible.”

@iamBlessingM commented:

“Hey man congrats. Is there anyway to read your work on Gqom?”

@JonitoMartinsJr reacted:

“Then I can do my PhD Research Dissertation in Amapiano mos! congrats .”

