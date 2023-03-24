The principal of JG Zuma High School is under fire for reportedly barring pupils from attending school because of their religious practices

The school is one of a few in KZN that are forcing Shembe church members to cut their hair even though it is against their religion

South Africans have called out the schools, saying pupils have the right to practice their religion and attend class

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DURBAN - A mother is beyond frustrated after her three children were barred from attending school because they would not cut their hair.

A mother says she is heartbroken because her children are being denied an education because of their religious affiliation. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The pupils are members of the Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) Church in Durban, and the principal of JG Zuma High School allegedly refused to teach the pupils because of the length of their hair.

South African Human Rights Commission hears that 3 kids are being denied access to education

According to TimesLIVE, the mother told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that her children, who are in Grades 8, 9 and 10, have been denied access to education on the basis of their religion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She stated that the last time the children attended school was on 24 February because of the principal's actions.

"My children have been excluded from the school just because they are Nazareth. It's so painful to me as a parent to see them roaming around during the day while other children are at school," said the mom.

The heartbroken mother added that the rest of the teachers at the school have also refused to teach the children because they will not cut their hair. She said that cutting their hair would be against the cultural practices of their religion.

The mom also stated that she is now in the process of finding another school for her kids but they cry every day, wondering when they will get an education.

Other KZN schools issue a mandate for pupils to cut their hair

The SAHRC has received more complaints about schools forcing pupils to cut their hair. According to EWN, the Esizibeni Sivananda Vaswani Comprehensive High School in Amanzimtoti gave pupils a directive to cut their hair.

The school told learners that the afro style was not allowed and their hair needed to be cut short.

The SAHRC previously dealt with this particular issue. It is holding talks with church members and other stakeholders to ensure that the right to practice one's culture and freedom of religion is protected.

South Africans decry pupils being forced to cut their hair

@Waltersonboy said:

"This is so wrong, where is @CHR_HumanRights when you need them."

@mokabah said:

"This is a no-brainer. They must be allowed to practice their religion freely. An Afro can be tidy and theirs usually are."

@karabomophiring said:

"I'm 100% sure that teacher is a Christian umzalwane."

@Mihlalij19 said:

"This school is supposed to provide education and not police hairstyles."

@Ntandozi007 said:

"Black schools and their need to control children's hair."

@jobsmokoena said:

"No one has given us a clear indication as to why pupils have to cut their hair. I laughed when one principal said removing pupils' hair ensures that they are not stubborn and unruly. We cry foul when former Model C schools do this, but our own people want to enforce it."

Jacob Zuma looks to Shembe church for help with his unending legal struggles, receives blessings

In other news, Briefly News reported that Congregants of the Sembe church visited former president Jacob Zuma at the controversial Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Worshipers descended on the homestead in their thousands, dressed in white regalia to offer prayers and support to the former president.

This comes as Zuma has faced several legal battles and the former president has turned to the Nazareth church for divine intervention in his struggles, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News