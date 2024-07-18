The North West University recently awarded the veteran newsreader Ezekiel 'Easy' Matjila with an Honorary Doctorate

The newsreader was honoured for promoting the Sesotho, Sepedi, and Setswana languages in broadcasting

The university also posted about this on their Facebook page and shared some pictures

Veteran newsreader Ezekiel Matjila receives an Honorary doctorate. Image: @kaya959, @nwu

The Veteran newsreader Ezekiel "Easy" Matjila was one of the people seen in their graduation regalia.

NWU awards Newsreader Ezekiel 'Easy' Matjila with honorary doctorate

North-West University has made one of our veteran newsreaders happy and beaming with pride after they awarded him an honorary doctorate.

The newsreader Ezekiel 'Easy' Matjila recently received an Honorary Doctorate from the university. He was said to have been honoured for promoting the Sesotho, Sepedi, and Setswana languages in broadcasting.

Matjila has been in the broadcasting industry for over 30 years. During that time, he kickstarted his career as a radio personality at Radio Setswana, which later became Motsweding FM after merging with Radio Mmabatho.

The university posted about Matjila's ceremony on its Facebook page and wrote:

"Today marks the start of our Winter graduation ceremonies, and we're proud to share that Masego Ezekiel 'Easy' Matjila is about to receive his Honorary Doctorate and become part of the NWU family. NWU is honouring him for his outstanding contributions to South African society, particularly in promoting the Sesotho, Sepedi, and Setswana languages in broadcasting. Let's celebrate this achievement and warmly welcome Dr Easy as a cherished NWU alumnus! #MyNWU #20yearsofgreatness #NWUgrads

Netizens congratulate Ezekiel Matjila

Many netizens congratulated the newsreader on his milestone. See some of her comments below:

Fekela Thuthe commented:

"Congratulations to you NWU for not missing this opportunity and for giving recognition where it is due. Dr Eazy, you have done enough and every time you still work like a young stallion. We are happy and we celebrate with you."

Silence Sy Katisi responded:

"Congratulations Mr Go Mpieno."

Zenzo Clifford Hlazo replied:

"Well deserved! Congratulations."

Maratos Meikie Masuku wrote:

"Congratulations."

Keitumetse Mphofu mentioned:

"Congratulations."

