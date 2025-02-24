How many languages are spoken in Zimbabwe? Zim's rich linguistic diversity

Zimbabwe stands out with its diverse linguistic landscape, boasting 16 official languages. The different languages spoken in Zimbabwe offer a vibrant mix reflecting the country's rich cultural tapestry and historical influences.

Zimbabwe has a total of 16 official languages under its 2013 constitution.

Key takeaways

Zimbabwe holds the Guinness World Record for the country with the most official languages .

for the country with . The Shona language is the most widely spoken in the country.

in the country. Most Zimbabweans learn English as their second language.

List of languages spoken in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is a multilingual nation, reflecting its rich diversity. From Shona and Ndebele to Chewa and Tonga, these languages shape Zimbabwe's food culture and traditions, its values and identity, and especially communication across many communities. Here is a breakdown of each language:

1. Shona

Shona is the most widely used language in the country with approximately 11 million speakers according to Unesco. Shona has dialects like Zezuru, Karanga, and Manyika.

Pupils being taught by a senior student at a primary school in Budiriro Township, in Harare on February 11, 2009.

2. English

With around 0.3% of the Zimbabwean population speaking the language, English is mainly used in government, education, and business, especially in professional and urban settings. However, most Zimbabweans speak English as a second language.

3. Chewa/Chichewa/ Chinyanja

Chewa language is regarded as the third most widely spoken language by the Zimbabwe people, contributing to Zimbabwe’s cultural diversity. The Chewa people, mainly in the eastern part of the country, predominantly use this language.

4. Chibarwe

Chibarwe is a minority language spoken by the Sena and Barwe ethnic groups in the country. Although it has few speakers in Zimbabwe, the language has many more speakers in Malawi and Mozambique.

5. Kalanga

Kalanga, also known as TjiKalanga or Ikalanga, is a Bantu language spoken by the Kalanga people in Botswana and Zimbabwe, but there are dialectal variations between the two countries. It is recognised as an official language by the Zimbabwean Constitution of 2013 and is taught in Zimbabwean universities and schools.

Pupils during a lesson in Mapane (Matabeleland).

6. Khoisan

Mainly spoken by the San community in Botswana and Zimbabwe, Khoisan encompasses several dialects. Its speakers have a rich cultural heritage deeply linked to the language, contributing to the country’s rich diversity.

7. Nambya

Nambya is a tonal Bantu language mainly spoken by the Nambya people, a relative of the Kalanga community. Although it is not a common language, it is more predominant in the Northwest region around Hwange.

8. Ndau

Ndau is classified as one of the dialects of Shona. Most of its speakers are spread across southeastern Zimbabwe and central Mozambique.

9. Shangani/Tsonga/Xitsonga

Shangani is mainly spoken by the Shangani people, who primarily occupy the South Eastern region. It uses dental and alveolar click consonant sounds and modal and breathy voiced consonants.

Pupils during a lesson in Mapane ( Matabeleland ).

10. Sotho/Sesotho

Sotho is mainly spoken by the Sotho people in the Matabeleland region. The official language is Southern Bantu, which has Latin alphabets and linguistic features similar to Southern Sotho of Lesotho

11. Tonga/Chitonga/isiTonga/Zambezi

Used by the Tonga community, primarily in the Zambezi Valley, it is known for its rich cultural expression. The Bantu language is not standardised, and different nasal clicks and word spellings are used.

12. Tswana/ Setswana

Tswana is a language by the Tswana people predominant in the South Western region. Although it is not a major language in Zimbabwe, it is a common language across the South African region.

13. Venda

Venda is a Bantu language of the Congo-Niger language family. The language is primarily spoken at the Southern border near South Africa.

A teacher and students during a lesson in Harare, Zimbabwe on January 27, 2020.

14. Xhosa

Xhosa is critical in the country’s history as the former national anthem, Ishe Komborera Africa, featured a hymn from the Xhosa language. It also shares some features with the South African Xhosa language.

15. Sign language

To promote inclusivity, Zimbabwe included sign language in its list of official languages. The language features body movements and signs to help ease communication with the deaf community.

16. Ndebele

Ndebele is Zimbabwe's second most widely spoken language, primarily in the western region and Matebele province. It became a huge part of Zimbabwe’s Ndebele culture when speakers migrated from KwaZulu to the Shona land, bringing their language into the country in the 19th century.

How many official languages are spoken in Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe has a total of 16 official languages. The country holds the Guinness World Record for having the most official languages in Africa, with the most spoken being Shona, Ndebele, and English.

Zimbabwe school children walking outside school premises in Harare 29 January 2008.

Do they speak Afrikaans in Zimbabwe?

While the number of Afrikaans speakers has declined significantly since 1980, a minority community of Afrikaans speakers still exists in Zimbabwe. These Afrikaans speakers are typically farming and ex-farming communities who migrated from South Africa.

Is Zulu spoken in Zimbabwe?

Zulu is spoken in Zimbabwe as a minority language. Zulu migrant populations from South Africa have taken it to adjacent regions, especially Zimbabwe, where the Northern Ndebele language (isiNdebele) is closely related to Zulu.

Which part of Zimbabwe speaks Xhosa?

Most Xhosa speakers are found in the North West region of Zimbabwe, specifically the Mbembesi area of the Bubi district in the Matabeleland North Province. Other Xhosa-speaking communities can be found in Fort Rixon and Goromonzi.

Having multiple languages spoken in Zimbabwe showcases a dedication to preserving the country's diverse cultural heritage. By officially recognizing 16 languages, the nation enriches its national identity and ensures that various communities can maintain their unique cultural expressions through rich linguistic diversity.

