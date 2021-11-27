“Yoh”: Jub Jub Spills the Tea on MacG Podcast, Says Kelly Khumalo Uses Muthi

Host and musician Jub Jub has social media users talking after spilling the tea in a recent interview with MacG

One of his most startling claims is that singer, Kelly Khumalo uses muthi in her everyday life

While some social media users were shocked, others claimed that using muthi was just a cultural practice

Teasers for Jub Jub's upcoming interview on the MacG podcast have the internet shook. In the short trailer, Jub Jub begins by claiming he has "files on everyone" and that he's "ready to talk" which could land a lot of people in hot water.

Jub Jub says Kelly Khumalo uses muthi. Images: @official-jubjub/Instagram, Getty

Source: Getty Images

One of the allegations the rapper made seems to have gotten a particularly heated reaction from social media users. Jub Jub matter-of-factly claimed that singer, Kelly Khumalo uses muthi.

"Everyone knows," he says in the 30-second clip.

This startling bit of information had social media users particularly shoocketh! Check out some of the reactions below:

@Mrs_S29 said:

''Yoh, He must leave Kelly alone shame."

@NjabuloMemela3 said:

"Kelly has been talking sh*t about Jub Jub all long, it's an eye for an eye."

@BkSibusiso said:

"What's wrong with using Umuthi, we use Med. We are Zulu people leli bhantinti lageza ngawo Umuthi liphuma ejele what strange about that , ,Jub Jub must Voetsek."

Jub Jub trends for making space for new talent via his #JubJubInumbaNumba gig

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub is creating space for new talent in the highly-competitive entertainment industry. The rapper is looking for talented ladies to be part of his band.

The media personality took to social media to announce that he's looking for dancers, DJs and ladies who can play any instrument to be part of his live performance crew.

Taking to Twitter, the Uyajola 9/9 host shared that the ladies must be willing to relocate if they want to work with him because he'll be paying them for their services. Jub Jub added:

"This is basically a job and they get PAID. You must be Hella good in what you do #jubjubinumbanumba."

Tweeps have responded positively to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Fihliwe_Matata said:

"#JubJubInumbaNumba I can sing and dance, based in Welkom Free State. Do not mind relocating at all. Azishe."

@sba_mhlomi added:

"#JubJubInumbaNumba how can one be part of your band? My younger sis is a good dancer, she's been trying to market her dancing skills. I think this will help her."

Source: Briefly.co.za