Kelly Khumalo vs Zonke Dikana: Mzansi Debates Who's the Better Musician

It is the battle of the musicians on social media as Zonke Dikana fans defend her against Kelly Khumalo die-hard stans

The two singers have quite the reputation and catalogue to back them up but the fans are refusing to back down and let the other win

Peeps are divided as some feel that Kelly's vocal range is unmatched and others feel Zonke simply cannot be compared

Kelly Khumalo and Zonke Dikana are going head to head on Twitter and they don't even know it. Fans are arguing who would come out on top if the two singers had to fight using only their music. The debates are heated as loyal stands try to keep their artist on top.

Kelly Khumalo and Zonke Dikana fans battle it out on social media. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @zonkemusic

Source: Instagram

The Twitter debate started when @_mashesha decided to engage with his followers asked them who their favourite musician was between Kelly Khumalo and Zonke Dikana. What was a simple question of favourites, turned into a debate to see who the better artist was.

The comments began rolling in and have not stopped since. Tweeps brought out the facts, the emotions and the numbers to ensure their fandom comes out victorious.

It came as no surprise that Zonke fans were so passionate about their argument because The South African reported that the soulful singer recently released a new single titled Lady. Listeners were completely blown away by her songwriting and whimsical voice.

@BothoConcepts wrote:

"Facts: In terms of genuine singing abilities, only a few can challenge Kelly in this country. Regardless of reputation or character, Kelly is a better artist. We all love Zonke for obvious reasons."

@_Owen_10_ said:

"I personally like Zonke. Our favourite can be Zonke YES. But Musically Kelly is far away above Zonke. Again I do not like Kelly but she is the best Musically between the 2."

@Welcome3178 commented:

"The liver, so much disrespect, Zonke is a complete queen."

