Kelly Khumalo questions President Cyril Ramaphosa as to what it really means to be living in a democracy

After reading Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter, Kally took to social media to ask the President some pressing questions

While Kelly is not everyone’s favourite celebrity, many rallied behind what she had to say to the President

Musician and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the state of our apparent democracy. What does that even mean anymore?

The state of South Africa is both alarming and sad. People are starving and the unemployment rate is skyrocketing.

Taking to social media after reading Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter, Kelly posed a few hard questions to the President.

While it is nice to be called a democracy which is said to give more freedom than the heart-breaking days of apartheid allowed, Kelly wonders what else it actually means for the people of SA.

Kelly asked Ramaphosa what democracy is doing for hunger, jobs, corruption and gender-based violence? It does not seem like democracy is giving the freedom that it promised.

“Mr President sir, What does democracy even mean if we are hungry without jobs, high teenage pregnancies, not to mention the level of crime,gender-based violence and the misuse of Government funds. are we really free? Or freedom is used to cover the reality of our country ”

Mzansi reacts to Kelly’s post, backing her up

@Ancestorsassoc1 said:

“MR president not to sound like I am repeating what @KellyKhumaloZA is saying but what does freedom mean to the majority of poor South African who have no clean water, a family of 8 with no one working, with the high cost of food. I conclude that you are talking to ANC &connected comrades.”

@Tumi91400253 said:

“By the age of 36 years you no longer qualify for a government job but they are setting up the being as old as 65 years. We seriously need to discuss this constitution of this so called democracy but we can't be classed into 3 parts higher, middle and lower class never”

@SihleQumbisa said:

@cutysbeke said:

