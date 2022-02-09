Kelly Khumalo posted a mirror selfie, proudly putting the outcome of her month-long hard work on full display for fans to marvel over

The singer explained the gruelling restrictions she adopted in her meal plan in the caption of the image that shared her wonderful progress

Kelly’s followers couldn‘t help but rave over her stunning petite frame, noting how hot she already looked despite stating that she is yet to step into a gym to get into her final form

Kelly Khumalo set Instagram on fire yesterday with a mirror selfie that showcased her tight abdominal area. The singer shared that she has been following a special diet religiously for four weeks to get her result.

Kelly Khumalo has been putting some work on her physical appearance. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kelly, who seemed understandably proud of her progress shared that she had cut out sugar, red meat, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks to get to her current body composition. She even cheekily disclaimed that she did it all without the gym, writing:

“Wait till I hit the gym”

Kelly Khumalo’s efforts did not go unnoticed as fans streamed into her comment section to sing her praises. Take a look at some of the confidence-boosting comments her fans left her below.

@lorcia1cooper exclaimed:

“All the way!"

@Djfortee said:

“YEY FAM”

@mbasa_nn commented:

"Haike"

@yvonnemolepo advised:

“My babe, sis, just continue to shine wena”

@spherical9 wrote:

“I looooove this strong black woman”

@mistysa_thevocalist noted:

“What a beautifully sculptured body sis”

Jub Jub given an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo or say goodbye to Moja Love

In more stories concerning Kelly Khumalo, Briefly News recently reported that Jub Jub was still facing the music from the interview he did with MacG late last year. The media personality rubbed many people the wrong way when he said some shocking things about his relationships with Amanda du Pont and baby mama Kelly Khumalo.

Now, his employers have demanded that he apologise to the mother of his son. Times up for Jub Jub as the CEO of Moja Love Aubrey Tau has ordered him to issue an apology to Kelly Khumalo for accusing her of using witchcraft to lure him into a relationship.

The slurs against the mother of his child were made in his controversial interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill. Sunday World reported that Tau sent out a company-wide letter stating that should Jub Jub fail to mend things with Khumalo and extend an apology to three different anti-GBV organisations, Aubrey will have no choice but to terminate his contract with the TV station.

Source: Briefly News