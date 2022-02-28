Riky Rick wrote a touching message to his wife Bianca Naidoo and his two kids in a reported suicide note he left before he took his own life

The 34-year-old rapper passed away last Wednesday, 23 February and his lifeless body was found at his home studio by his loving wife

In the note, the Boss Zonke hitmaker apparently asked his two kids and bae for forgiveness, adding that Bianca should not blame herself for what happened

Riky Rick reportedly penned touching suicide notes to his wife and children before he ended his own life. The popular Mzansi rapper took his own life last Wednesday, 27 February.

Riky Rick penned a touching message to his wife and 2 kids before ending his life.

Source: Instagram

The Boss Zonke hitmaker had been battling depression for years and lost his fight to the disease last week. He decided to end it all and asked his wife, Bianca Naidoo, not to blame herself for his surprising decision that shook the whole of Mzansi.

Sunday World reports that the notes were shared by a source close to the late rapper. According to weekend reports, the fashion-forward artist also asked his two children for forgiveness.

The South African reports that he shared that the pain he was going through got "too much" for him. He praised her for giving him more love than he deserved.

"Please do not blame yourself. Live your life. Don’t hide the light you gave me every day."

Apologising to his wife for ending his own life, the star added that he wished he was stronger "but I am not". He added that the voices in his head just kept coming back.

Social media users blamed cyberbullies for Riky's death. They slammed the people who shaded him after he posted a video of himself and his wife dancing on Valentine's Day. Trolls claimed his wife looked like she was no longer happy in their relationship.

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Inkabi shared that Riky Rick was a father to everyone in the industry, not just his own kids. He praised the late star for opening doors for many in the music business.

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

