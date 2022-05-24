Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch's poor performance in an international match against Morroco had many football fanatics up in arms

One soccer fanatic is controversial social commentator Slik Talk , who had harsh comments for Thembinkosi Lorch, criticising his performance

, Slik Talk went further to address Thembinkhosi's girlfriend, Natasha Thahane, saying she should be careful about staying with the soccer player, leaving peeps with eyebrows raised

Star player of Orlando Pirates, Thembinkosi Lorch, did not have a good weekend after a match in Nigeria. Lorch played against Morocco's RS Berkane, and spectators were unimpressed by the avoidable loss.

The soccer player's performance got onto Slik Talk's radar, and the YouTuber was not pleased.

Slik Talk verbally attacked Thembinkosi Lorch for Orlando Pirates' recent loss, calling the soccer star a one-hit-wonder. Instagram: /@sliktalk/@thembinkosi_lorch_3

Slik Talks attacks Thembinkosi Lorch for bad Orlando Pirates game

Briefly News reported that the match ended in penalties where Thembinkosi missed a crucial penalty shot that would have helped Orlando Pirates avoid the loss.

According to ZAlebs, Orlando Pirates' best player Thembinkosi Lorch is not a star anymore. Slik Talk believes that Lorch's days as a soccer player are numbered. He said:

"Am never going to watch another Orlando Pirates game again, You’re done, you are finished at the highest level, you are done Thembinkosi Lorch, I am done with you. You are a clown, an overhyped media darling."

Slik Talk calls Lorch a "media darling" in reference to him dating celebrity actress Natasha Thahane. Briefly News reported that Slik Talk dragged the couple, saying Natasha Thahane should be with someone better than Lorch because the soccer player is not good enough.

Fans defended Thembinkosi Lorch, saying Slik Talk is jealous of Natasha Thahane, Lorch's girlfriend. Image: Instagram/@natasha_tahane

Slik Talk has recently said Lorch's latest performance is proof that getting together with the Orlando Pirates player, was the actress' "worst mistake" because Lorch is a one-hit-wonder. Slik Talk said:

"Lorch, you never had a good season since 2019, and everything you have been doing up to this point has been a failure. Natasha, this is the guy you have a baby with. This man will disappoint you every time; it’s in his DNA."

Thembinkosi Lorch fans say Slik Talk is clueless about soccer

Most soccer fanatic peeps disagreed with Slik Talks' opinion that Lorch was why Orlando Pirates lost the game.

@Mjereza231 commented on the video, saying:

"This one knows nothing about soccer, he must stick to bashing musicians, actors etc. Let's not entertain this clown bafweto, the idiot doesn't even know Hotto is to blame, why waste your time..."

However, others said the criticism was valid because Lorch was the only one who missed his penalty.

Is Slik Talk attacking Thembinkosi Lorch for Natasha Thahane?

Some noticed that Slik Talk only started attacking the soccer player after the couple went public. Peeps started to speculate that Slik is, in reality, angry because he has a crush on Natasha and because of the soccer match.

@PrincessZuu6 added:

"Mxm leave Lorch alone wena you are jealous of Lorch because he's dating your crush."

@El_Beardo10 agreed and said.

"This is not bout football. Umjita is still hurt that Lorch got his crush pregnant."

"Impregnated by a clown": Slik Talk calls Natasha Thahane's pregnancy a mistake

Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk has made it very clear that he does not approve of Natasha Thahane's pregnancy. The YouTuber made a whole video ranting about how the actress will regret the decision to have a baby with Thembinkosi Lorch.

While followers were busy sending Natasha Thahane their congratulatory messages, Slik Tlk was busy filming a video rant with all of the reasons why this was the worst decision the actress has ever made.

