Tamia Mpisane, the wife to Andile Mpisane, defended herself against a troll who had something to say about her enjoying her husband's car

Tamia Mpisane's marriage to Andile Mpisane marriage was marred with controversy because of Andile's ex Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo Shozi had made a tradition of posing in Andile Mpisane's cars when they were together, and some had comments about Tamia Mpisane in the same cars

Tamia Mpisane always flaunts her soft life, and she recently shared a snap of herself in her husband Andile Mpisane's luxury car.

Tamia Mpisane, married to Andile Mpisane, was fed up with a troll who said she was in the same car as her husband's ex Sithelo Shozi. Image: Instagram/tamia_mpisane

Tamia's posts from her husband Andile Mpisane's car looked like snaps from Andile's ex Sithelo Shozi, and one troll noticed.

Tamia Mpisane is not putting up with trolls

In an Instagram reel, Tamia decided to enjoy her husband's whip. Unfortunately for her, Andile's ex had also previously driven the same luxury SUV.

The young socialite Tamia Mpisane has been married to Andile Mpisane since late last year and recently gave birth to their first child.

Briefly News reported that the two's union was shrouded in drama because of Sithelo Shozi, the mother of Andile Mpisane's two children.

One troll noticed that the socialites had been in similar cars with a Twitter post, and Tamia was not having it. Mrs Mpisane responded with her tweet, asking if the troll also wanted to take a photo with the car.

Tamia Mpisane's supporters react to the clapback

Fans were happy that Tamia stood up yesterday for herself.

@Thandie_Nyoni commented:

"Mina I'd delete my account nje."

@ThobekaSine commented:

"Lol ngyamthanda uTamia" [I love Tamia]

@virgosaison added:

"Perfect reply "

MaMkhize accused of favouring Tamia's baby over Sithelo's 2 kids with Andile

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi's reactions to the arrival of Andile Mpisane's daughter also brought attention to Sithelo Shozi, who also has children with Mam'Khize's son, Andile Mpisane.

Tweeps were split, with some thinking that Sithelo Shozi was treated differently by the Mkhize family, even though she has two children with Andile Mpisane.

