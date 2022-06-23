Former SA's Got Talent winner James Bhemgee passed away at the age of 57 on Wednesday in Cape Town after suffering from a heart attack

The family of the singer who won the competition in 2010, shared that they found out about his passing on social media

His sister Nerine Prosperum Schilder confirmed his passing on Facebook and family friends and fans flooded her timeline to comfort her and her family

Former ‘SA’s Got Talent’ winner James Bhemgee passed away at age 57, said his sister Nerine Schilder. Image: Nerine Prosperum Schilder

Source: Facebook

James won the singing competition in 2010. His sister Nerine Prosperum Schidler took to social media to confirm the news of her brother's death.

Taking to Facebook, the heartbroken family member revealed that they found out about James' passing on social media.

"I confirm that my brother James Bhemgee has passed away this morning. This was absolutely shocking to his children and the family as the news was released on social media first."

Check out her post here.

James' brother Pastor Alfonso Schilder told Channel24 that he died from a heart attack. He added that James suffered from a chronic illness.

Family friends and fans took to Nerine's comment section to send their condolences to her and her family.

Kathleen Davids wrote:

"Heartfelt condolences Nerine. We pray for contentment of the heart during this time of bereavement."

Saskia Fisher said:

"Condolences to you and your family Nerine Prosperum Schilder. May you be comforted during this difficult time."

McDonald Michelle commented:

"Condolences to you and your family in this very sad time. Sending love your way."

Rosalind Roman wrote:

"Our deepest sympathy to you and the rest of the family! Keeping all of you in prayer!! What a man!! Thank you for sharing him with all of us. We salute him!! Neil & Rosalind."

Lucy Burgess added:

"Our sincerest condolences Nerine, your loved ones, family & friends. Our prayers and thoughts are with you."

