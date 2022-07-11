Andile Mpisane is sticking close to his mother, MaMkhize, after their public fallout with Sithelo Shozi, who made abuse allegations

Andile Mpisane was spotted out with his reality show star mother Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize as they hit the town

Many noticed that there was something different about Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize as they were surrounded by protection

Amid Andile Mpisane's s abuse allegations, MaMkhize and her son decided to upgrade their security team. Mother and son were on out and about following the accusations that Sithelo Shozi has made against the father of her two children.

MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane were out for some fun and took precautions with armed guards by their side. Image: Instagram/@kwa_mammkhize/@andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize and Andile headed outfor a fun night out in Mpumalanga. The mother and son were not taking chances as they made sure that they would be safe if something went wrong.

MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane fully protected during a night of fun

According to The South African, Andile Mpisane was out partying with his mother MaMkhize in Kawggafontein. The two had extra security as they were surrounded by heavily armed guards.

MaMkhize shared a picture of herself in the VIP section of Ntosifiso Garden. The reality star is fully decked out in Fendi alongside her son, who sported a Louis Vuitton ensemble. The image clearly shows MaMkhize with guards standing by her side at all times.

MaMkhize was proud to show off her bodyguards, who were mostly women, as she wrote:

"Love seeing women taking up spaces in male dominated industries. It’s such a breathe of fresh air to see us women challenging the status quo Super Proud "

MaMkhize took the time to rub shoulders with most of the celebrities in her VIP section, as she showed in her video, such as Kefilwe Mabote and businessman Bafana Sindane. Cassper Nyovest was the star entertainer of the night.

Kefilwe Mabote later commented on MaMkhize's video of the fun night as she wrote:

"Leader ✊"

Fans show MaMkhize love after night out with Andile Mpisane

Many reacted to MaMKhize's display as her fans flooded comments with compliments. Some were questioning who MaMkhize is protecting herself from.

@nosipho.memela2 commented:

"Queen of SA❤❤️."

@smomondia_goldi_bone

"❤️ Mother of the nation."

@plussizemodelssa

"Demmmm shoes for me❤️❤️❤️beautiful ❤️"

@maerceesndlunkulu

"❤️Ngicela ungi adopt [Please adopt me]."

@iam_riapila

"The queen looking beautiful ❤️"

@nosipho.memela2

"Looking hot as usual."

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out MamKhize's statement: "Out here bullying this girl"

Briefly News previously reported that Following Sithelo Shozi's gender-based allegations against baby daddy Royal AM owner Andile Mpisane, many people, including media personality Ntsiki Mazwai, have taken to social media to express their views.

The fearless media personality took to Twitter to call out reality TV star and Andile's mother Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, for allegedly witnessing Andile abusing Sithelo but sweeping everything under the rug.

Mazwai has also slammed the statement MaMkhize released on her social media accounts, claiming Sithelo was defaming their names with the allegations.

