Rappers Emtee and Flame have finally let bygones be bygones after fighting in the public eye since 2018

Hip-hop heads Emtee and Flame have an interesting history as they were co-artists for a time and had a public fallout

Emtee and Flame seem to have settled their differences as they shared a post pictured next to each other, much to fans' surprise

South African rappers Emtee and Flame were in a rap group, The Wrecking Crew. Their hip-hop group fell apart after empty made some claims that Flame disagreed with.

Flame and Emtee's long-standing beef is over after the two shared a picture of them hanging out on social media. Image: Instagram /flvme_sa

Emtee and Flame had their beef years ago and now seem to have buried the hatchet. The two just had started to fight after some competition developed between the two.

Emtee and Flame settle their feud

According to Slikour On Life, Emtee and Flame have been beefing for four years after Emtee claimed that he was the better lyricist in their group, the Wrecking Crew.

Emtee and Flame's beef escalated when Flame claimed he was the best at hooks and could create a better hit than Emtee. Flame continued to drag Emtee publicly, and a public back-and-forth ensued between the two in the form of diss tracks.

In a recent post, Emtee and Flame seemed to have squashed the beef as Flame shared a picture posing next to Emtee that he captioned:

"In the end, everyone lives happily ever after."

South African hip-hop fans celebrate end of Emtee and Flame's feud

Many, including some hip-hop stars, reacted to seeing the two artists together. The heartwarming caption gave fans hope that South African hip hop would have a good year.

Rapper Nasty C commented:

"You dig!"

Musician Young Stunna commented:

All lover

Hip-hop artist Speedsta commented:

"And that’s it! ❤️"

@thereal_25k commented:

"Respect ❤️"

__ubereatzz commented:

"Haha, I would never have thought..."

angiesantana_sa commented:

"I love it❤️"

@dusse_wavy commented:

"Hip hop really coming hard this year"

iluvmikey_ commented:

"I'm crying, my two faves ❤️"

@lascotty.sa

"We will never forget the diss track..."

