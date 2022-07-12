DJ Zinhle has taken to her timeline to with her baby daddy, AKA's mom a happy birthday on Tuesday, 12 July

The Umlilo hitmaker shared a stunning snap of Kairo Forbes' granny, Lynn Forbes, and penned a sweet birthday tribute

The reality star, Supa Mega and Lynn constantly send each other heartfelt messages on special days like birthdays and Mother's and Father's days

DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to show love to her baby daddy's mom. The Umlilo hitmaker penned a sweet message in celebration of Lynn Forbes birthday on Tuesday, 12 July.

DJ Zinhle penned a sweet birthday tribute to AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes. Image: @djzinhle, @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star shares her first-born daughter, Kairo Forbes, with rapper AKA. The businesswoman also has another bundle of joy with house music producer, Murdah Bongz.

AKA, Lynn and DJ Zinhle constantly serve Mzansi co-parenting goals on their official social media accounts. They are not afraid to show love to their blended families online. They usually send each other sweet tributes on special days like Father's Day, Mother's Day and Valentine's Day.

The South African reports that DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram stories and shared a stunning snap of her daughter's granny. She captioned her post:

"Happy birthday sister @lynnforbesza. Love and appreciate you!"

