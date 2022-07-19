Minnie Dlamini is not interested in the rumoured feud between herself and reality star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize

This comes after Mamkhize posted a video online that appeared to show Minnie giving her a glare, which led many people to believe the two are no longer friends

Minnie has put an end to the rumours by posting a hilarious video on Instagram and tagging MaMkhize in it

Minnie Dlamini has taken to Instagram to demonstrate that she and Shaun "MaMkhize" Mkhize have no ill will.

Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to show she's still friends with MaMkhize. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET and @minniedlamini

This comes after social media users noticed that Mamkhize and the media personality appeared to be at odds.

The debate, according to ZAlebs, began after Mamkhize shared a video of herself out having fun with her son and a few celebrities, including Pearl Thusi and Minnie herself, in Kwaggafontein's Ntosifiso Garden. In the video, Shauwn is seen interacting amicably with Pearl, while Minnie gives the reality star a dubious glare that many have dubbed "b*tchy," according to ZAlebs.

However, Minnie has refuted the allegations by sharing a humorous video and tagging Mamkhize to enjoy the joke with her. Minnie has shared the following on Instagram:

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Sithelo Shozi by slamming MaMkhize’s statement

Briefly News previously reported that following Sithelo Shozi's gender-based allegations against baby daddy Royal AM owner Andile Mpisane, many people, including media personality Ntsiki Mazwai, have taken to social media to express their views.

The fearless media personality took to Twitter to call out reality TV star and Andile's mother Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize for allegedly witnessing Andile abusing Sithelo but sweeping everything under the rug.

Mazwai has also slammed the statement MaMkhize released on her social media accounts, claiming Sithelo was defaming their names with the allegations.

