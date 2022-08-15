Makhadzi has become one of South Africans' favourite musicians, and she has risen on the music scene with her bops and memorable performances

The Venda singer is known for her electrifying energy and overall excellence as a musician and performer

Makhadzi has reached many milestones, including buying and building houses, which she celebrated on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Makhadzi is an artist lauded for her dance skill, wonderful voice and overall vibe. Makhadzi's entertaining abilities have earned her awards and the favour of Mzansi.

Makhadzi's years of hard work are paying off as she continues to rise in the ranks as a South African musician. Image: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi, full name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona Makhadzi, is one of the most recognisable stars from Limpopo. Makhadzi's music is a hit in many Southern African nations, and she has started making waves overseas. Briefly News takes a look at how Makhadzi achieved all her success.

How Makhadzi earned a net worth over R5 million

ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi started performing in taxi ranks at 13 years old and is now worth over R5.7 million. To date, Makhadzi has worked with major players in the SA music industry, such as Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Majodzi, Gigi Lamayne, Mampintsha and Cassper Nyovest, to name a few.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Makhadzi has also collaborated with other major performers from other African nations, such as Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah and Botswana’s Charma Gal. Khadzi's work comes years after she established herself after her first hit Tshanda in 2017.

Makhadzdi's success with the first track was followed by her first album Shumalea Venda and her feature on Master KG’s Tshikwama. From there, Makhadzi has become a consistent hitmaker as she has dropped albums every year. She dropped Matorokisi in 2019, Kokovhain in 2020, African Queen in 2021 and Pain Ya Jealous in 2022.

Makhadzi's hard work with music collabs and albums ensures that most of her net worth is from album sales, streaming, royalties and performances.

Makhadzi's business ventures

Makhadzi also has interests outside of music. She's into fashion as she started Kokovha footwear brand in December 2021 in collaboration with Kicks Sportswear.

Khadzi also owns a range of body moisturisers called Mavoda, which she started in 2022. Finally, the business-savvy musician has also gotten into the property market as the landlord of several apartments in Sunnyside central, Pretoria.

Makhadzi's financial success has afforded her many comforts in life. One of the musician's biggest celebrations was getting a R4 million mansion.

"I shed tears": SA reacts to video of Mohale welcoming back Makhadzi from UK

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale has never been shy about expressing his admiration for musician Makhadzi. The Ghanama hitmaker just returned from a tour in the United Kingdom and Mohale was eager to see her.

Taking to Twitter, Mohale shared a sweet video welcoming Makhadzi with flowers. The act caught Mkahadzi off-guard. She was surprised and moved that Mohale took time out of his busy schedule to meet her at the airport.

The talented musician was on her first North American tour before heading to Europe to wow the English with her iconic stage presence. Since beginning her international tour, Makhadzi has been outspoken about the pure love she gets from her stans.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News