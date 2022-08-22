Babes Wodumo have opened up about undergoing marriage counselling after the video of the alleged abuse trended in 2019

The celeb couple, who are preparing for the upcoming of their reality show, shared that some of their counselling sessions will be aired in Uthando Lodumo

The Gqom artists agreed that having a mediator in a marriage is important as they've learned that they've learned to deal with their problems instead of running away from them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Babes Wodumo and her hubby, Mampintsha, are reportedly undergoing marriage counselling. The couple trended a while back when Babes admitted live on air that her hubby was allegedly physically abusive towards her.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have revealed that they're undergoing marriage counselling. Image: @mampintsha_shimora, @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

They shared that they're currently seeking professional help to help strengthen their relationship and work things up. The new season of the Gqom artists' reality TV show is set to drop on Showmax in September.

Some scenes from Uthando Lodumo will show viewers how they've grown stronger together since a clip of the alleged abuse trended in 2019.

TshisaLIVE reports that the eLamont hitmaker shared that the session have helped their union a lot, saying that it's important to have a mediator in a marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sponge's dad also recommended therapy to both single and married people. Mampintsha shared that they've learned to deal with their problems as a couple instead of running away from them, the publication reports.

Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo took to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi did the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claimed:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

Some people shared that Babes needs serious help while others said she filmed the video because she wanted to trend.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News