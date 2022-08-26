Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to reflect on his journey in the music industry and is grateful to his Creator for his life

The rapper-turned-businessman used his talent to turn his life around and is thankful for all the blessings he has received in his life such as his cars and beautiful home

The Amademoni hitmaker's fans took to his comment section to praise him for dropping some pearls of wisdom on his TL

Cassper Nyovest has reflected on his journey in the music industry. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star is one of the most successful entertainers in Mzansi and he's thankful for all the blessings. He has a huge mansion and has has the sickest car collection.

Cassper Nyovest continues to make bank with his music, ambassadorship deals and side hustles despite all the hate from his naysayers. Taking to Twitter, the Amademoni hitmaker wrote:

"Woke up very emotional today, overwhelmed. I'm so grateful for my life, my talent and all of the gifts. They didn't believe in us, GOD DID!"

Tweeps took to their fave's comment section on the micro-blogging app to praise him for his wise words.

@jimmyabza_za wrote:

"God bless you more @casspernyovest but that's Dj Khalid's 'God Did' quotes, we both know."

@AuthenticLevels commented:

"They didn’t believe, but God did. Wise words, broer."

@AngelinahBoity said:

"God did it for you."

@Wolfofwallst99 wrote:

"All the best of luck, champion. The fact that you challenged Jozi streets alone shows how brave you are. Many didn't make it back home."

@FrankyMfanaK1 added:

"You remain an inspiration King, keep your head up. They'd kill to see you fall."

Cassper Nyovest drops Puts Your Hands Up, SA shares mixed reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is back with new hip-hop music. The rapper dropped a new single on Friday, 19 August.

The hip-hop artist features Mousse T on Put Your Hands Up. Cassper Nyovest sampled the dance music producer's house music classic. The beat is a slowed down version of the classic dance song by Mousse T and it goes in hard.

Taking to Twitter, Musafa announced that the new track is now available on Apple Music. The star's fans shared mixed reactions to the song. Most of his stans shared that they are already bumping the song, adding that it's a banger.

