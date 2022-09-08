South African artist DJ Zinhle's bundle of joy, Asante Mahosana, is now a year old, and the musician shared her excitement

DJ Zinhle reminded South Africans that it was her daughter's birthday when she took to social media to celebrate

Mzansi flooded the DJ's comments with their birthday wishes, but many took the opportunity to express their surprise at how old Asante is

DJ Zinhle's baby with Murdah Bongz, Asante, recently hit a milestone. DJ Zinhle posted her kid Asante all over social media in honour of her birthday.

DJ Zinhle shared her sweet birthday message for her daughter, with celebrities and South African netizens joining in. Image: Instagram/ @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's message to her baby girl inspired others to write their well-wishes. For some netizens, the baby's birthday was a reminder of how quickly time flies by.

DJ Zinhle celebrates daughter Asante's birthday

DJ Zinhle took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate her little girl's first birthday. Asante was born on 8 September, and for her special day, DJ Zinhle wrote:

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby. God has blessed me so much. You bring us so much love and happiness. Ukhule Saint Sainty."

Some public figures wished the DJ's daughter a happy birthday on the post. TV personality K Naomi commented:

"Happy Birthday Princess."

Model Liesl Laurie thought the post was cute and added:

"Aww man!

Musician Nandi Madida wrote:

"Happy birthday."

Actress Thembisa Mdoda commented:

Already! Happy birthday to your gorgeous one."

DJ Zinhle fans react to Asante's birthday

On the DJ's Twitter post, netizens were surprised to realise that her little girl is already one. Many fans wished her a happy birthday while exclaiming their surprise.

@Siba_Plam commented:

"A year-old already? Time really flies..Happy Birthday Angel."

@deogratiaskang2 commented:

"One year already. happy birthday Santy."

@MasingaNorma commented:

"Asante is a year old now. Time flies yho!"

@Lhoza_Nomnganga commented:

What do you mean by birthda like one? One year? Isn't Asante like 4 months?"

@mosenogikealeb1 commented:

"Time flies hleng you! Happy Birthday little one."

@tamara_teezy commented:

"Haibo so Asante wasn’t born this year?"

@noxolonxumalo_ commented:

"Akazalwanga this year kanti?"

@_____kholofelo commented:

"Yho nako ya tsamaya. Time flies"

@MoilaTheresaV commented:

"Happy birthday sweet princess. I know your day will be full of love, happiness, fun and laughter. Masithi hip hip hooray."

DJ Zinhle feels her hectic schedule is robbing Kairo & Asante of their mom

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle seems to have everything together but feels she is not being a great mom to her two girls. The star always has her hands full with her business ventures and said she feels bad.

The Umlilo hitmaker wears many hats, including the CEO of her companies, Era by DJ Zinhle, Hair Majesty, Boulevard, an award-winning DJ and music producer, a wife to Murdah Bongz and mom to Kairo and Asante.

According to TimesLIVE, the star broke down during the latest episode of her show, The Unexpected. DJ Zinhle said she feels bad she can't be there for her daughters because she is always busy. She told her manager Thabiet Amardien that she feels like she is robbing her babies of their mother, although she is working hard for them.

