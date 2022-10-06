Us rapper Fat Joe is the host of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, where Riky is due to receive a posthumous award

The American hitmaker talked about the late Mzansi musician, and he expressed his thoughts about mental health in the industry

Fat Joe had a touching message for Riky's family after the late rapper's tragic death in early 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

American rapper Fat Joe shared his thoughts about Riky Rick. The South African rapper is meant to receive a major award after passing away from suicide.

Fat Joe spoke about Riky Rick empathetically as he touched on mental health in hip-hop. Image: Getty Images/Taylor Hill /David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Fat Joe talked about how artists tend to struggle with depression. The musician got candid as he expressed his sorrow about how Riky died.

Fat Joe sends his condolences to Riky Rick's family

According to TimesLIVE, Fat Joe feels strongly about Riky's passing. Joe spoke to the publication and said he wishes for Riky to rest in peace because suicide is a last resort, and "you have to be in a really dark place to do that.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The rapper talked about how depression is stigmatized in the hip-hop community and admitted that more awareness about mental health should be needed. Joe said it's a common problem, and anyone can go through a rough time. He concluded:

"“It’s not talked about enough in our community and it’s really happening. So if you need help, please seek help, please tell your friends, please tell your family, ‘hey, I need a life preserver,’ ‘c’mon somebody come talk to me, that’s first of all.”

Riky's passing touched many people. The South African rapper left an impact and will be honoured for it at the BET Hip-hop awards 2022. Many fans continue to share their love for Riky.

@siyaxbonga tweeted:

Yoh not Kanye bro ,Riky Rick would never."

@BonangCarlPeter wrote:

"I am wearing a Riky Rick t-shirt to a medical procedure... "we never die we multiply"

@MandY_PlainJane said:

"Riky Rick was such a beautiful man."

@CardoMthunzi said:

" I dreamt about ngiphuphe ngo uncle Riky Rick.[I dreamt about Riky']"

@yourgarcon wrote:

"We need Riky Rick graphic tees. They'd go so hard."

"Too much": Uncle Vinny proves he's not a one-hit-wonder, Mzansi impressed

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Vinny's career is flourishing. His latest win comes after people claimed that young dancer's relevance dwindled after Riky Rick passed away.

Vinny shied away from the limelight since people voiced their prediction that he would never have another hit. Uncle Vinny recently showed the hater that they were mistaken.

The youthful man with nearly one million followers shut down the DStv Delicious Fevistal. He showed off a video of himself driving the audience insane with his energy.

"If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News