Minnie Dlamini is one of South Africa's original 'it-girls' as a beloved TV personality. But despite some rather public criticism of the celeb, Minnie stays focused on her craft. She keeps delivering stellar looks, reminding the country of her unquestionable beauty and impeccable sense of style.

The average South African would recognise Minnie as one of the biggest names in TV entertainment. The gorgeous star is also celebrated as a true fashion icon.

Minnie Dlamini never misses when it comes to giving people an amazing outfit. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini can make even a plastic bag look good. The TV personality isn't afraid to try it it all, from the risky to the more conservative.

Dlamini landed on trending lists simply because of her fashion choices and it's easy to see why.

Minnie Dlamini shares sultry pic after divorce from Quinton Jones

During her marriage to Quinton Jones, Minnie Dlamini was less active on social media.

Briefly News previously reported that at the time of her divorce, people were fascinated by how amazing she looked in a picture she dropped shortly after announcing her split from Mr Jones.

In the viral photo, she rocked a wet look for hair. Her makeup was perfectly done with a 90s grunge feel, and she was dressed in a white shirt paired with matching black bottoms and wrap-around heels.

The picture broke the internet, with people saying how she was single and ready to mingle.

Minnie Dlamini rocks a modern take on a Xhosa bridal gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ms Dlamini does not limit her display of fashion to social media only. The TV personality also did some modelling work for JessicaJane, owned by Jessica Molebatsi.

According to IOL, she walked at Paris Fashion Week 2022 for JessicaJane. Minnie rocked a modern take on a Xhosa bridal gown. She wore a full-length cream wedding dress embellished with crystals. Minnie's hair is in an extravagant head wrap with an intricate design to match the whole ensemble.

Minnie was proud to wear the Xhosa-inspired bridal look for Paris Fashion Week. The beauty said she was chuffed to be "the first South African" celebrity to support the brand even before their show in Paris.

Minnie Dlamini's swimwear pics heat up timelines

Minnie's many swimsuit pics have had many tongues wagging over the years.

The gorgeous TV star stays unbothered as she often takes poolside photos that end up causing quite a stir on social media.

In one set of pictures, Minnie has a makeup-free face and is in a white two-piece decorated with some chains on the straps. Minnie's hair was short and in its natural state.

Some netizens are not used to seeing Minnie without makeup. These pics sparked quite a debate on social media.

Celebrities such as Ntsiki Mazwai, Prince Kaybee and Unathi came to her defence during the negative social media buzz.

Minnie also seemed unfazed by people's reactions to seeing her in a different light as she later posted more photos that got a lot of attention.

In the other round of swimsuit pictures, Minnie ignored her haters. Minnie rocked a lime green two-piece set with chains for straps. She covered up a bit with a matching long-flowing summer cardigan.

In the picture, Minnie minded her own business and reminisced about being on set for a movie.

Minnie Dlamini loves a traditional outfit

When Minnie is not soaking up the sun in a bathing suit at the beach, she is showing up for a red carpet event. Minnie never disappoints when it comes to showing up for a special ocassion.

Minnie's family attended the Zulu King's coronation, and she looked stunning in her traditional gear. She wore a black dress decorated with beautiful Zulu beadwork to create a traditional hat and shoulder shrug.

Giving off a completely different vibe, Minnie attended The Woman King premiere. She wore a stunning head wrap with a golden dress made from rope. Minnie also had a walking stick that matched her black and yellow head wrap.

Minnie Dlamini can do everything from casual and laid-back to the fanciest events.

"Back to your roots": Minnie bags acting gig, hints at an Indian role, SA proud

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini has her fanbase excited over her return to TV.

The star said goodbye to Mzansi Magic's Homeground and is already looking ahead with a new gig.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated bagging a new role on Instagram. The star's post hints that she will be playing a woman of Indian descent.

