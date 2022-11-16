Cassper Nyovest's fans have taken to Mafikeng streets to clean ahead of #FillUpMmabathoStadium taking place on 03 December 2022

However, the show is at risk of not taking place as peeps claimed that Mmabatho is not safe to host a large crowd

According to credible sources, Mmabatho Stadium is at risk of collapsing, and its condition is not conducive to hosting people

Cassper Nyovest's Mafikeng fans are excited that the next Fill-up, #FillUpMmabatho will take place in Cass' hometown. The loyal stans have hit the streets, cleaning every part of Mafikeng to prepare for the arrival of peeps from other provinces.

Cassper Nyovest's fans clean up Mafikeng streets for #FillUpMmabathoStadium. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest will rock a large crowd in his hometown on 03 December 2022.

The Put Your Hands Up hitmaker acknowledged and thanked the few peeps seen in snaps they shared on social media. In the snaps, loyal fans of all ages are pictured with brooms and rubbish bags, and there's also a truck collecting waste.

While this gesture made many proud to call themselves Cassper's stans, others couldn't help- but worry about the condition of Mmabatho Stadium.

According to StadiumDB.com, the 40-year-old stadium is at risk of collapsing. The website claims that the stadium no longer hosts important sports events because of its poor conditions.

Some peeps online who've seen the stadium in real life also confirmed that the stadium is not capable of hosting a large crowd like Fill-Up.

However, Mufasa confirmed in a tweet that he visited the stadium and got the certificate that confirmed that it is safe to host the event at Mmabatho Stadium.

"I knew this would happen so not only did I visit the venue but I got all the certificates before announcing , now they can’t stop anything cause everything safety Doc was signed. I know my people are self destructive and they don’t want to see our black brother prosper."

A video posted by another tweep contradicted Cass' words. The video is from Newszroom Afrika, and the journalist seen in the clip shows the horrible condition of the stadium.

See more reactions from Cassper Nyovest's fans below:

@Kamo_Duiker said:

"Scenes from a horror movie. They stopped the necessary maintenance and upgrades on the stadium because they wanted to destroy and build one and chow tender money instead of procurement of a contractor to renovate."

@BrownBe66445853 shared:

"I was about to say I was watching newsroom Afrika & the conditions of the stadium don't look good; my brother even asked me, "isn't it that Cassper is hosting an event here? " eh... ‍♀️‍♀️"

@DeepmessengerR posted:

"This is what I told people that it's one of the reasons I fear going there.. Our Stadium is not in a state to hold such an event but hey bro let's just keep quit before we are labelled as Negative."

@msgsillie replied:

"I was hurt when I saw Newzroom Afrika reporting on the stadium's safety and state. It seemed like sabotage. Our Municipality needs to do better, though. Mahikeng people need this. We've been hungry to host such a big event."

@SibuKoyana commented:

"I drive past it every day. It's in a dire situation, not conducive for any sporting code activities and social gatherings, perhaps he can use the open field next to it where drag racing takes place every Sunday."

@Thasoles1 added:

"Bra...I saw the stadium, It Is in a bad state....any guarantees that renovations and security of the building will be attended to?"

Cassper Nyovest warns fans that 70% of golden circle tickets for #FillUpMmabathoStadium sold out

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest keeps fans up-to-date on ticket sales. Fill Up Mmabatho concert has different types of tickets available, and some of them are nearly finished.

Cassper wants supporters to get their tickets while they still can. Peeps were impressed by how well Cassper Nyovest is doing in ticket sales.

In a Twitter post, Cassper Nyovest shared that the golden circle of his Mmabatho Stadium show is close to getting full. The rapper details that 70% of the golden circle tickets were sold already. Cassper Nyovest encouraged fans to buy theirs with just 18 days left to go for the concert.

