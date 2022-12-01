Some of Mzansi's HIV positive celebs are putting their influence and popularity to good use by making a difference in the lives of people living with the virus

The likes of TV and radio host Criselda Kananda, author and TV presenter Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba and gospel singer Musa 'Queen' Njoko have been living with the virus for over 20 years but they're living a positive life, healthy and in love

Briefly News takes a look at the three beautiful women and incredible activists' stories in celebration of World AIDS Day

Mzansi celebs who are living with HIV are making a huge difference to people living with the virus. These celebs have been living with HIV for over 20 years but they're healthy and strong.

Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, Criselda Kananda and Musa 'Queen' Njoko are some of Mzansi's HIV positive celebs who are making a huge difference. Image: @noziqamngana, @njokomusa, @positivegp

Source: Instagram

They make living with the virus look easy and many HIV positive people look up to them for advice and motivation. They participate in awareness campaign, workshops and also use their shows and social media pages to inspire people who think being diagnosed with HIV is the end of the road.

In celebration of Wold AIDS Day, Briefly News takes a look at three Mzansi celebs who are using their stories to change the lives of other HIV positive people for the better.

1. Does Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe use ARVs?

The media personality has been living with HIV for a long time. Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe has been very vocal about living a healthy life when positive. The TV and radio presenter tested positive for the virus over 20 years ago, reports ZAlebs.

The mother of three only started using ARVs in 2020 when she contracted Covid-19, according to the outlet. The advocate for HIV awareness has always termed ARVs harmful.

Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe is one of many South African HIV positive celebs who are making a huge difference. Image: @positivegp

Source: Instagram

2. Musa 'Queen' Njoko creates awareness at schools

The gospel singer and businesswoman is known for living positively. She was also diagnosed with HIV over 20 years back when she contracted TB. She advocates for the right of people living with the virus and usually motivates and advises school kids about the virus. Musa Njoko has also developed her own training packages for people living with the virus.

musa 'Queen' Njoko is one of many South African HIV positive celebs who are making a huge difference. Image: @njokomusa

Source: Instagram

3. Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opens up about her HIV status

The Honey TV presenter uses her show to educate people about HIV. The 31-year-old author also uses her writing skills to create awareness about the virus. Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba also uses her social media handles to spread positive news about HIV. The YouTuber and podcaster was only 22 years old when she found out that she was HIV positive. That was in August, 2013.

Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba was only 22 years old when she was diagnosed with HIV. Image: @noziqamngana

Source: Instagram

Briefly News previously reported that the media personality opened up on about how she was able to turn her life around. She's now the best-selling author, YouTuber and podcaster, among other things.

