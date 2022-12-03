Musa Khawula made his YouTube comeback on Friday after all his previous uploads were wiped off his channel

The gossip blogger's latest video focused on Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Black Coffee's ongoing messy divorce

Musa called Enhle Mbali stupid for agreeing to sign a prenup when she got married to the not-so-successful DJ years ago

Musa Khawula discussed Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's divorce. Image: @Musa_Mkhawula/Twitter, @enhlembali_/Instagram and @realblackcoffee/Instagram

Musa Khawula dissected Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Black Coffee's contentious divorce that has been dragging on for some time.

The YouTuber alleged that the delay was due to Enhle unreasonable demands that she wanted to be included in the divorce settlement.

Musa said that Enhle initially wanted R40 000 a month for child support for their two kids, which Black Coffee agreed to.

The problems allegedly started when Enhle said she wanted unspecified money for spousal support. Musa further said:

"She wants a car that will match Black Coffee's car every five years, basically from the time of this divorce and the car must be in her name."

Enhle is reported also demanding a house worth R13 million and R1.5 million to furnish the house from Black Coffee.

Musa said Enhle Mbali deserves to starve because she was foolish in signing the prenup in 2017 before their civil marriage.

"Why did you let your mom and family influence you into signing this stupid prenup? Now Black Coffee is doing well; he scored a Grammy, and everything is going well for him."

Meanwhile, Musa's loyal fans were just happy to see him back on YouTube. Read some of their comments below:

@indomitablesoul4729 said:

"They thought they could bury you, but they didn't know you're a seed. "

@busiswa1 wrote:

"I almost died of depression. Welcome back, Musa."

@nonkuyandahkhanyile4235 added:

"The way I jumped seeing this notification. Musa it’s good to have you back chomie."

@jewelgoodies commented:

"uWendy Williams waseSouth Africa."

@penielmoshoeshoe1083 wrote:

"The most addictive channel. I love Musa Khawula please."

@Mandlebala mentioned:

"Enhle take him to the cleaners

@jessicarara3987 mentioned:

"Satan himself cannot stop you. Continue what you do. We love and support you."

