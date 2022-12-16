Cassper Nyovest is one of the most successful artists in Mzansi and he has been able to use his money to launch his own thriving businesses

The 32-year-old rapper-turned-businessman owns a couple of businesses including a record label and a clothing line

Mufasa is also the owner of the popular Fill Up Concerts and is the owner of alcohol brand, Billiato, among other businesses

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest is not an ordinary musician. The star has been able to spread his wings and build his own empire within the entertainment space.

Cassper Nyovest owns a couple of businesses including Billiato and Fill Up Concerts. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The rapper-turned-businessman is one of the most successful artists in Mzansi and he continues to prove that he made the right decision when he dropped out of school to chase his dreams.

The 32-year-old TV presenter owns a couple of businesses and Briefly News has zoomed in on four of the star's many businesses.

Cassper Nyovest is the proud owner of Billiato, Family Tree Records and Fill Up Concerts. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

1. Cassper Nyovest launches Family Tree Records

The rapper, affectionately known as Mufasa, launched his independent record label called Family Tree Records in 2014. He's currently the stable's CEO.

Some of the artists who were signed by Cassper Nyovest and dropped music under his company were Nadia Nakai, Gemini Major and Tshego, among others. StartUp Magazine reports that at least six albums have dropped under the Siyathandana hitmaker's label.

2. Does Cassper Nyovest own Family Tree Store?

It's reported that Mufasa launched his first Family Tree Store in 2017. The store is based in Newtown. It sells the star's merch including caps, T-shirts and sweaters. Mufasa has expanded his operation and recently introduced his new merch, Root Of Fame (ROF). He usually promotes the drip on his Instagram timeline and sells it online and at selected stores. The star has also apparently invested in Drip Footwear.

3. Cassper Nyovest throws fire Fill Up concerts

The Maftown-born businessman is also a successful events promoter. He owns the Fill Up brand. Under the brand, he has hosted successful concerts including the Fill Up the Dome event, Fill Up Moses Mabhida Stadium and the recent Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium gig in his hometown. With the popular concerts, Cassper has been able to give employment to ordinary citizens, sound engineers, security guards and his peers in the music industry.

4. Is Cassper Nyovest the owner of Billiato?

In December 2021, Cassper Nyovest introduced Mzansi to his own alcoholic beverage, Billiato. The star launched his booze brand during his birthday celebration when he turned 31. The lux launch took place at his posh mansion in Johannesburg. True Love reports that stars such as Pearl Thusi, Kamo Mphela and TT Mbha were in attendance. Black Coffee played an exclusive set on the day.

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted cool snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as larger than life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, reacted to Don Billiato's post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News