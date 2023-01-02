Kelly Khumalo has made it clear that the harsh words of social media users have no impact on her life

The singer posted a video with a caption on Instagram criticising the trolls and claiming that God fights her battles

Netizens who saw the post reacted by saying that Khumalo should ignore the hate and focus on making more music

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumalo has finally spoken out about the widespread hatred she has received on social media.

Kelly Khumalo has revealed what keeps her going in the midst of being in Mzansi's bad books. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

It all began when the singer was implicated in the murder of her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa. Kelly Khumalo has been accused of being the mastermind behind the tragic death that badly affected not only Meyiwa's family but South Africa as a whole.

Since then, the star has been the target of trolls on social media. Several times her name has trended for all the wrong reasons, but Khumalo has stated that she was not triggered by the harsh words.

Kelly Khumalo claims the Lord defends her against trolls

The Empini singer rang in the New Year with an Instagram post that included lyrics from Tasha Cobbs' I'm Getting Ready, which features Nicki Minaj. Kelly used the lyrics to call out her naysayers, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I don't gotta talk, the Lord defends me. I watch them all fall for goin' against me. 'Cause me and all my angels shot the devil up.While you was trying to pull me down, I leveled up. I leveled up twice, I leveled up three times. He tapped 'em and told 'em, "She's mine" So even when I cried I knew I'd be fine. Prepare for a miracle blessing in these times. Now praise Him, raise Him, name it, claim it. Every tongue that rises up against me, shame it. I breathe success in and out my lungs. I got the power of life and death coming out of my tongue #FromAGodToAKing #HappyNewYear thank you PMB, @ukhozi_fm @mzansi_fosho #TheLastDance22"

Netizens who saw the post urged the gifted vocalist to stay strong and continue rising because she is talented. Online users wrote:

@iamsphekhumalo_ said:

"Kade babengizama kodwa lutho angiyidawo" you said those words before you sang #Bazokhuluma at #lastdance2022 ❤️❤️. Love you too much shlobo"

@siyandafumbata shared:

"Rise mommy Rise❤️❤️❤️"

@vuyo_enhle replied:

"Yassss queen, continue rising ❤️"

@thando_olubanzi_shasha commented:

"Ndlovukazi, oh how I look up to you❤️. Keep rising"

@mbheles_skt wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️Udeka itafula phambi kwezitha, indebe yakho iyachichima... More love... "

@mankaloseng reacted:

"Africa's vocal highness ❤️"

@omagano_the_ceo also said:

"You won't believe that I have 90% of your songs on my phone. You inspire me. Your energy is something else..... Happy New Year my lady"

@aliciameganne also shared:

"Kelly you the fire that keeps on burning."

@mmangaliso_n added:

"Watching you perform last night, was exactly what I needed to start the year right!! You are such an Icon mah♥️"

Kelly Khumalo says she’s no longer triggered by haters in a trending video

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo took to her timeline to share that she's no longer triggered by the hate received on social media. The singer has been through the most since her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down at her home.

The Empini hitmaker was also accused of destroying the careers of most of the men she has dated in the past, including her first baby daddy Jub Jub.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star opened up about her inner peace. She shared that she's no longer triggered by things that used to get her worked up in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News