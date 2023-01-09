Big Zulu defended Ngizwe Mchunu on his timeline and asked South Africans to give the former Ukhozi FM presenter a chance

The rapper posted a snap of himself conversing with the former TV presenter, adding that he speaks a lot of truth

Ngizwe got into trouble with the law in 2021 when he was accused of instigating the July unrest after a video of him shouting his slogan "Azikhale" trended online

Big Zulu took to his timeline recently to defend former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu. The rapper posted a pic of himself chopping it up with the controversial media personality.

Big Zulu defended Ngizwe Mchunu on his timeline.

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe has had his fair share of trouble with the law because of the way he addresses issues facing Mzansi. He was accused of instigating violence during the July unrest in 2021.

Ngizwe got arrested for his slogan, "Azikhale". After a video of Ngizwe shouting the infamous slogan trended, people looted shops and demanded the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison.

Taking to Instagram, Big Zulu advised Mzansi to put Ngizwe's "rudeness" aside and pay attention to the point he was trying to make. The Mali Eningi hitmaker said the former TV presenter talks a lot of truth.

Reacting to the rapper's post, Ngizwe said he's not rude but stands by the truth. He told Daily Sun that being misunderstood hurts, adding that he's being slammed because of truth.

