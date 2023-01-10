Musa Mseleku got social media users talking when he joked about dating singer Babes Wodumo following her husband Mampintsha's death

In the viral video, the popular polygamist and his first wife, MaCele, were arguing about the lyrics to one of Big Nuz's hit songs Ngeke

Peeps responded by saying Mseleku could be serious about shooting his shot at Babes Wodumo and making her his fifth wife

A video of Uthando Nes'thembu stars, Musa Mseleku and MaCele, joking about the polygamist shooting his shot at Babes Wodumo following her husband Mampitsha's sudden death, has gone viral.

Musa Mseleku caused a stir when he joked about dating Babes Wodumo following Mampintsha's death. Image: @musamseleku and @mampitsha_shimora.

Big Nuz member Mampitsha Shimora's death came as a surprise to many South Africans when he died following a minor stroke on 24 December 2022.

In the video shared on Mseleku's Instagram page, the businessman and his first wife started off by arguing about the lyrics to Big Nuz's song Ngeke.

According to TimesLIVE, MaCele started the conversation by jokingly saying Mampitsha seemed to suggest that her husband, Musa Mseleku, was a dog (Yinj'u Mseleku). She said:

"He called you a dog while he was still alive. Now we can see why. You are a dog. You want Babes?"

Musa Mseleku responded to his wife Busisiwe MaCele by quoting lyrics from another one of the late Mampintsha Shimora's songs, Shut Up & Groove. He said:

"I'm a top dog. I never said Babes' eyes mesmerise me."

