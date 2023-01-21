Nota Baloyi has taken aim at rappers AKA and Khuli Chana following the release of their trending song Prada

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, the controversial media personality said the song was trash

Mzansi social media users quickly agreed with the former music executive saying Supa Mega no longer makes good music

Nota Baloyi has made his point about AKA's new music clear. The media personality said he is not feeling any of the rapper's latest hits.

Nota Baloyi has blasted AKA and Khuli Chana's latest song 'Prada'. Image: @akaworldwide, @lavidanota and @khulichana01.

Source: Instagram

Speaking following the release of his hit single Prada featuring top rapper Khuli Chana, Nota said the song was trash.

Nota Baloyi trashes AKA's new song, Prada

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial media personalities in South Africa, (after Ntsiki Mazwai, of course) Nota Baloyi has come out guns blazing at AKA.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nota Baloyi said he was not feeling Mega's trending song, Prada featuring Khuli Chana. He said the Fela In Versace rapper has been making whack music lately and he stopped listening when he released his third studio album Touch My Blood in June 2018. He said:

"I don't wanna talk about AKA and Prada and Khuli Chana that's nonsense garbage, trash. If you mention any of AKA's new music again I will block you. I don't listen to the new AKA. AKA stopped after Touch My Blood, everything that he's dropped after that is a new artist that I don't know."

Fans agree with Nota Baloyi

Although it does not happen often, fans admitted that Nota Baloyi was right. Many said that Bhova's music had deteriorated over the years.

@VNgebs wrote:

"I don't usually agree with this guy but this time his right, @akaworldwide dropping whack songs."

@beatsbyslam noted:

"It's a truth that had to be said. Definitely, I've always felt AKA's releases are overhyped and he's not the same dude he was in his prime."

@T_MorakeBilwane added:

"The Prada song yona eishhh, Khuli verse tried it but overall, it hasn't landed."

