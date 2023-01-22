Popular DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs in Mzansi

The star has been serving different looks on her timeline and it's safe to say she eats every look

Thuli Phongo has also been serving soft life goals on her timeline and her fans are here for it

Thuli Phongolo had been giving her followers the content they signed up for. Undoubtedly one of the most talented female DJs in the country, the stunner is also a fashionista.

A scroll through her Instagram page shows that our fav never misses when it comes to fashion. Briefly News takes a look at some of Thuli Phongolo's best looks.

1. Thuli Phongolo at the Durban July

Durban July always has local stars summoning their fashion sides to bring the best looks. Thuli Phongolo was the talk of the town at the 2022 Durban July. The stunner oozed elegance as she arrived at the event in a stunning little number with a dramatic train. Many said she was the best-dressed celeb at the event.

2. Thuli Phongolo giving princess on the decks

Whether she is enjoying a vacation or doing what she does best behind the decks, Thuli always makes sure her look is on point. The star had her fans drooling when she shared snaps rocking a blue gown that showed off the right amount of skin. She also shared a snap rocking the same dress but behind the decks.

3. Thuli Phongolo making haters green with envy

The talented DJ had her haters choking after making a very leggy display in a figure-hugging green number. She completed the stunning look with minimal makeup and black hair. The actress opted for a studded clear stiletto that did the job without getting too much attention.

4. Thuli Phongolo looked like a dream at the Miss SA 2022

Thuli Phongolo is not picky when it comes to the colours of her outfits. The star can rock a bright colour or a dull colour and still look like a million dollars. The actress flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a figure-hugging gown at the Miss SA 2022. Thuli also gave goddess vibes with a stunning headpiece. She captioned the Instagram post:

"Born Stunner."

Thuli Phongolo showing that local is lekker in a MaXhosa gown

Anyone who follows Thuli Phongolo knows she loves local designers. The stunner got the internet buzzing when she rocked a colourful MaXhosa dress. She captioned the post with Ricky Rick's verse from the famous song, Imali Eningi. She wrote:

“I need money trees and summer breeze. Lot of cheese, Louis V’s and double G’s. Overseas with Thuli P’s and Nancy B's. Black cards with credit limits that's guaranteed”

