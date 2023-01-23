Ntsiki Mazwai has landed in the bad books of the LGBTQI+ community after making offensive comments about the community

The opinionated poet said transgender women should look for other terms to call themselves because the word "woman" belongs to biological females

An LGBTQI+ organisation, Gender DynamiX, took offence at the nasty remarks and ordered the public figure to remove her "dangerous" post

Ntsiki Mazwai posted yet another controversial tweet. The opinionated poet took aim at the transgender community, saying that transgender women should seek other terms to call themselves because they would never be real women.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been ordered by Gender DynamiX to apologise to the transgender community after making distasteful comments about trans women. Image: @miss_ntsiki-mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki's words left people stunned and one Twitter user, @Tholang_Motsumi, shared a screenshot of the controversial tweet that read:

"Can we ask people who were born as men to find another term for themselves? The term women already exist and we won't be erased. Find another term to call yourselves. Transgender women is not gonna work for us. You're men."

LGBTQI+ organisation angered by Ntsiki Mazwai's offensive tweet about transgender women

Taking to their Twitter page, Gender DynamiX shared how disappointed they were to read Ntsiki's opinion about transgender women. According to ZAlebs, part of the statement released by the organisation that urged Mazwai to apologise read:

“Despite societal perceptions and attitudes that force transgender women at the margins of society, transgender women are women and we have always been part of African cultures and history and therefore, our existence will never be erased.”

Find peeps' reactions below:

@ssethu_wotshela said:

"Uyadika lo (She is so annoying.)"

@BNjalo_artist posted:

"It's always her."

@thirdworldmiss1 replied:

"It's not even the first time. The last time she said she was sorry and still learning."

@JabulaniPereira commented:

"Finally, some justice for trans people."

@LGBTQSafeSpaces added:

"I find it interesting for someone to talk about Trans issues when they repeatedly focus on 'men' invading women's spaces."

